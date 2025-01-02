Mokpo National University offers dorm to victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 17:14 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 17:24
Mokpo National University is offering its dorm to the victims' families of the Jeju Air tragedy, with students also stepping in to lend a helping hand to those in grief.
The university announced Thursday it opened Haetgwigwan, its dorm in the Dorim Campus in Muan County, South Jeolla, to families affected by the Jeju Air crash on Dec. 29.
The dorm is a 20-minute car ride, or an hour by bus, from Muan International Airport where the Jeju Air crash occurred.
A total of 36 single rooms and 92 double rooms are being offered to affected families, with 250 people using the dorm as of Thursday 9 a.m.
Breakfast and lunch has been offered for free at the university cafeteria since Dec. 30. Residents and the university's students have been donating daily supplies such as emergency aid kits, bottles of water, fruit, ramyeon, snacks and coffee for the families.
Two therapists from the Muan-gun Public Health Center are also residing at the dorm, offering psychological counseling to bereaved families who need help.
"Around 40 to 60 people per day have been staying at the dorm," said Kim Jin-soon, head of the university's dorm. "We want to express our gratitude to our faculty that is working hard to make sure the families can rest at the dorms without any inconveniences and the citizens that have been donating various supplies for the families."
"We also wish to thank Ahn Yoo-chan, a freshman in the School of Global Communication, who has been volunteering every day since we began preparing the dormitory as temporary accommodation for the bereaved families."
Ahn is currently taking classes at the university for the winter session, volunteering at the dorm until late at night to sort out the donated supplies and offer any additional help.
The university's dorm also uploaded a statement on Thursday, thanking the resident advisers and students residing in the dorms for helping out.
A memorial alter will also be set up at the university's 70th Anniversary Memorial Hall until Saturday for those who wish to pay their respects to the victims of the crash.
"We offer our deepest condolences for those who lost their lives in the Jeju Air accident," said Mokpo National University President Song Ha-cheol. "Mokpo National University will do its best to help heal the wounds of the bereaved families as quickly as possible."
