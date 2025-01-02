 Mokpo National University offers dorm to victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Mokpo National University offers dorm to victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 17:14 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 17:24
Supplies donated for bereaved families of the Jeju Air crash are lined up at Mokpo National University's dorm. [MOKPO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Supplies donated for bereaved families of the Jeju Air crash are lined up at Mokpo National University's dorm. [MOKPO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Mokpo National University is offering its dorm to the victims' families of the Jeju Air tragedy, with students also stepping in to lend a helping hand to those in grief.  
 
The university announced Thursday it opened Haetgwigwan, its dorm in the Dorim Campus in Muan County, South Jeolla, to families affected by the Jeju Air crash on Dec. 29.  
 

Related Article

 
The dorm is a 20-minute car ride, or an hour by bus, from Muan International Airport where the Jeju Air crash occurred. 
 
A total of 36 single rooms and 92 double rooms are being offered to affected families, with 250 people using the dorm as of Thursday 9 a.m.
 
Breakfast and lunch has been offered for free at the university cafeteria since Dec. 30. Residents and the university's students have been donating daily supplies such as emergency aid kits, bottles of water, fruit, ramyeon, snacks and coffee for the families.
 
A sign at Mokpo National University's dorm says that psychological consultations are available. [MOKPO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

A sign at Mokpo National University's dorm says that psychological consultations are available. [MOKPO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]


Two therapists from the Muan-gun Public Health Center are also residing at the dorm, offering psychological counseling to bereaved families who need help.  
 
"Around 40 to 60 people per day have been staying at the dorm," said Kim Jin-soon, head of the university's dorm. "We want to express our gratitude to our faculty that is working hard to make sure the families can rest at the dorms without any inconveniences and the citizens that have been donating various supplies for the families."
 
"We also wish to thank Ahn Yoo-chan, a freshman in the School of Global Communication, who has been volunteering every day since we began preparing the dormitory as temporary accommodation for the bereaved families."
 
Ahn is currently taking classes at the university for the winter session, volunteering at the dorm until late at night to sort out the donated supplies and offer any additional help.
 
The university's dorm also uploaded a statement on Thursday, thanking the resident advisers and students residing in the dorms for helping out. 
 
A memorial alter will also be set up at the university's 70th Anniversary Memorial Hall until Saturday for those who wish to pay their respects to the victims of the crash. 
 
"We offer our deepest condolences for those who lost their lives in the Jeju Air accident," said Mokpo National University President Song Ha-cheol. "Mokpo National University will do its best to help heal the wounds of the bereaved families as quickly as possible."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Mokpo National University Jeju Air Muan

More in K-campus

Mokpo National University offers dorm to victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy

From traditional tea to transcendent views, international students take it all in with Wellness Gangwon

Foreigners in R&D like Korea for lifestyle, salary

Mokpo National and Jeonnam State universities to merge by 2026

Universities create international-only majors in response to growing student demand

Related Stories

New Year's events nationwide canceled after Jeju Air disaster

Family of 9 among victims of Jeju Air disaster, including 79-year-old patriarch and 5-year-old

Concerts, award ceremonies canceled after deadly plane crash

Mokpo and Sunchon national universities to merge, establish medical school by 2026

146 crash victims identified as gov't, localities and Jeju Air intensify disaster recovery efforts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)