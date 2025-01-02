Acting President Choi appoints two justices to Constitutional Court
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 16:45
Two Constitutional Court justices — Jeong Gye-son and Jo Han-chang — newly appointed by acting President Choi Sang-mok officially took office Thursday, kicking off an eight-member bench.
"While it is an honor to assume this position, I feel a heavy sense of responsibility and mission to adhere to the constitutional values and meet the people's demands for the Constitutional Court amid the current state of Korea,” said Jo at the inauguration ceremony held at the Constitutional Court in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 10 a.m.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who also serves as the deputy prime minister and finance minister, approved the appointments of the two justices on Tuesday. Their five-year term began on Jan. 1 this year and will conclude on Dec. 31, 2030.
Jeong, a liberal-leaning candidate, had been recommended by the liberal Democratic Party, while Jo, a conservative-leaning figure, was recommended by the People Power Party.
With the appointment of two new justices, the Constitutional Court — now an eight-member bench — will begin its deliberations on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
"Since its establishment in 1988, the Constitutional Court has been the last bastion for protecting the basic rights of the people and safeguarding constitutional order," said former Seoul High Court Presiding Judge Jo. "The values pursued by the Constitution are rooted in 'the rule of law that rejects arbitrary rule by power,' ensuring the protection of fundamental rights."
"Conflicts and clashes of values are increasingly evident in society, and violations of basic rights are appearing in new forms," said Jo. "The Court is also facing difficulties with the 'judicialization of politics,' where unresolved issues in the political realm are brought to litigation without consensus among democratically legitimate institutions."
“If we judges are not here to say through our decisions something profound about what our country stands for when it is being tested, then we are not fulfilling our vocation as judges,” said Jo, citing an excerpt from the first Constitutional Court of South Africa judge Albie Sachs’ 2009 book “The Strange Alchemy of Life and Law.”
"Today, after a series of twists and turns, I stand here as a Constitutional Court justice,” said former Seoul Western District Court Head Judge Jeong. “We are adrift in turbulent waters."
"I will do my utmost to be a pillar of wisdom supporting democracy and the rule of law, a reliable member of a Constitutional Court trusted by the people, and a colleague who communicates and cooperates continuously," said Jeong.
"We must safeguard the constitutional order and protect the fundamental rights of the people, showing the direction indicated by the Constitution without self-interest, listening attentively, and gathering collective wisdom," said Jeong. "I will pour my heart and soul into joining the great journey to overcome this difficult national situation and find hope."
Since Oct. 17 last year, when Chief Justice Lee Jong-seok and Justices Lee Young-jin and Kim Ki-young retired, the Court has operated with six members. With the inauguration of Justices Jeong and Jo, the court has returned to normal operations after two and a half months.
The newly appointed justices are expected to be briefed on the progress of pending cases at the court, including Yoon's impeachment trial, and begin deliberations.
The court is set to hold the second preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial on Friday. It will refine the issues with representatives of the National Assembly and Yoon and coordinate the hearing schedule.
During the session, the court will confirm Yoon's stance on the issues, decide on witnesses for upcoming hearings and discuss the submission of documents from external agencies.
The court approved a request from the National Assembly to obtain surveillance camera footage from the National Election Commission on the day martial law was declared, requesting relevant materials from the commission.
At the first hearing, the court consolidated the five impeachment grounds in the National Assembly's motion into four key issues.
During the first hearing, Yoon's representatives expressed intentions to challenge the procedural validity of the impeachment motion and argued that the court's notification process was flawed. They also promised to present their specific positions on the impeachment grounds raised by the National Assembly.
The newly appointed judges are expected to be immediately assigned to cases and proceed with hearings.
"This year, the judiciary bears an even greater role and responsibility than ever before,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said Thursday in his New Year's address. “Efforts for swift and fair trials must continue."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)