Fights break out in front of Yoon's residence as YouTubers clash

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 13:54
Supporters of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol crowd outside the presidential residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Thursday. [NEWS1]

Physical altercations broke out between YouTubers gathered in front of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, on Thursday.
 

Conservative and liberal YouTubers crowded outside Yoon’s residence in Yongsan District Thursday morning, with one group calling for the president's arrest and the other demanding the detention of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.
 
Tensions reportedly escalated when a conservative YouTuber crossed the police cordon, refusing to leave the restricted area. The situation quickly devolved as others joined in, leading to physical clashes.
 
In response, police restricted access to the sidewalk in front of the presidential residence.
 
The altercation took place as Yoon delivered a message to supporters gathered outside his residence Wednesday night, vowing to“fight to the end to protect the country.”
 
In the letter relayed through a third party, Yoon expressed his appreciation for their “efforts,” which he said he had been following via YouTube livestreams.
 
 

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
