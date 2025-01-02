Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Wednesday in a message to supporters that he will "fight to the end to protect the country."Yoon delivered the message to his supporters gathered in front of his presidential residence in Seoul's Yongsan district to oppose his impeachment, according to his lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon."Due to internal and external forces infringing on its sovereignty and the activities by antistate groups, South Korea is now in danger," Yoon said, vowing that "With you, I will fight to the end to protect this country."He reportedly conveyed the message on an A4 sheet, signed by himself, to supporters through a third person.He expressed his gratitude to the supporters, saying that he has been watching their "efforts" via YouTube livestreams."A free democracy, where every national is the owner, not the state or a party, will surely prevail," he said.Yoon now faces investigation on charges of insurrection for his short-lived invocation of martial law on Dec. 3. The National Assembly voted to impeach him the following week, and the Constitutional Court is required to decide whether to uphold the impeachment or reinstate him.Opposition lawmakers strongly criticized Yoon's latest message, accusing him of inciting his supporters and increasing chaos.Yonhap