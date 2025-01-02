Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Fights break out in front of Yoon's residence as YouTubers clash

Finance Ministry accused of 'selling out' Yoon after acting president Choi appoints justices

Acting President Choi appoints two justices to Constitutional Court

Police disperse clashing protesters as Yoon's arrest draws near

Related Stories

'Listen to us': Scores of protesters urge parliament to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

Chimes of freedom ring as protest turns into party on passage of impeachment

Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Yoon vows to 'never give up,' touts achievements in post-impeachment address

Yoon's neighbors petition against loud demonstrations