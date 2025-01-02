Celebrities donate to support victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 12:42
Celebrities, including actor Yim Si-wan and comedian Park Na-rae, have donated to support the families of the victims of the deadly Jeju Air crash.
Yim, known for his role in "Squid Game 2," made a donation, according to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on Tuesday.
“I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families mourning the loss of their loved ones due to this unexpected tragedy,” said Yim.
Park also contributed, according to the Community Chest of Korea.
“I send my heartfelt condolences and comfort to the bereaved families grieving the loss of their beloved ones,” Park said.
Rapper and singer DinDin revealed his participation in the donation effort via social media on Tuesday.
DinDin shared a photo showing his donation of 10 million won ($6,800) to the Korean Red Cross, with a message that read, “I sincerely hope this can help, even just a little. I offer my deepest condolences to the deceased and heartfelt comfort to the bereaved families.”
Broadcaster Lee Na-yeon also donated 10 million won to the Korean Red Cross.
"I hope this can support relief efforts in some way. My heart goes out to the victims, and I offer my deepest condolences," Lee said.
Lovelyz member Jin also disclosed her donation to the Korean Red Cross and shared a link to a donation site to encourage others to join in the relief effort.
On Sunday morning, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 individuals, including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla after returning from Bangkok, Thailand. Emergency authorities reported that all but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board died.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared Muan County a special disaster area and began a period of national mourning, which will continue until Jan. 4.
