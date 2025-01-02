 Defense and industry ministries boost 3-D printing for military parts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Defense and industry ministries boost 3-D printing for military parts

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 10:05
A 3D printer [ATEAMVENTURES]

A 3D printer [ATEAMVENTURES]

 
Industry and defense ministries on Thursday signed an agreement to expand cooperation in using 3-D printing technology to produce discontinued military parts.
 
The two ministries have been using 3-D printing technology since 2017 to produce parts difficult to procure for warships and tanks, with the latest agreement paving the way for deeper cooperation, they said.
 

Related Article

 
"The project has been improving the operation rate of the country's defense system by securing parts for warships and tanks, while enhancing Korea's manufacturing capabilities in the 3-D printing sector," the ministries said in a joint press release.
 
The government will continue efforts to explore new areas where 3-D printing technology can be applied and to foster a supply chain and industrial ecosystem for military equipment, they added.
 
"Based on the industry ministry's assets, including infrastructure and work force, along with its research and development experience, we expect to achieve significant results under the partnership with the defense ministry," said Yoon Sung-hyuk, a senior industry ministry official.

Yonhap
tags Korea Industry Defense 3D printer

More in Social Affairs

Celebrities donate to support victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy

‘He gave his best’: Photo of Jeju Air captain's final efforts before crash draws online condolences

Police raid multiple sites linked to Jeju Air disaster

Defense and industry ministries boost 3-D printing for military parts

Jeju Air disaster raises concerns over low-cost carriers' maintenance practices

Related Stories

Yoon calls for actively protecting defense industry secrets

On the offense in defense exports

Hanwha sells its cluster munition business

Korea's arms deal with Poland hanging by a thread

[THINK ENGLISH] 방위사업청 강환석 차장, “한국 방위산업은 정확한 납품 그리고 맞춤형이 강점”

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)