Defense and industry ministries boost 3-D printing for military parts

Industry and defense ministries on Thursday signed an agreement to expand cooperation in using 3-D printing technology to produce discontinued military parts.The two ministries have been using 3-D printing technology since 2017 to produce parts difficult to procure for warships and tanks, with the latest agreement paving the way for deeper cooperation, they said."The project has been improving the operation rate of the country's defense system by securing parts for warships and tanks, while enhancing Korea's manufacturing capabilities in the 3-D printing sector," the ministries said in a joint press release.The government will continue efforts to explore new areas where 3-D printing technology can be applied and to foster a supply chain and industrial ecosystem for military equipment, they added."Based on the industry ministry's assets, including infrastructure and work force, along with its research and development experience, we expect to achieve significant results under the partnership with the defense ministry," said Yoon Sung-hyuk, a senior industry ministry official.Yonhap