‘He gave his best’: Photo of Jeju Air captain's final efforts before crash draws online condolences
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 11:33 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 11:39
A photo thought to capture the final moments of the captain of the Jeju Air crash, which claimed the lives of 179 passengers and crew members, has been circulating online, drawing condolences from netizens.
The image, a screen capture from a video showing the Jeju Air aircraft belly-landing before colliding with a localizer, may depict the captain reaching toward the overhead panel in the cockpit.
The photo was shared on Monday on Threads with the caption: "The captain’s final moment. His hand was on the panel until the very end... I believe he gave it his all."
Many netizens have expressed grief and respect for the captain’s actions.
One user commented, “The belly-landing looked so stable, even to someone like me who knows nothing about aviation. He must have drawn on all his experience. It’s heartbreaking that the explosion occurred with no chance for further action.”
Another wrote, “It’s upsetting to think that the captain must have felt a moment of relief when the carrier first hit the ground.”
One netizen speculated that the captain “gave his best and was preparing for the impact.” The post garnered over 11,300 likes and 530 comments as of 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
The captain was identified as a 45-year-old pilot surnamed Han, who had over 6,800 hours of flight experience. He was reportedly well-regarded by his colleagues for his exceptional flying skills.
One person, who said they were a foreign airline pilot, offered insight into the captain’s actions, although the pilot noted that it’s difficult to determine the exact intent from the photo since the overhead panel typically houses hydraulic controls.
"The captain might have been attempting to engage controls to maximize friction," said the self-identified pilot. "Bracing for impact is instinctive, but I think he was trying to take action. Either way, it’s incredibly tragic."
Joo Jong-wan, deputy minister for Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, said Wednesday that the damaged Flight Data Recorder from the Jeju Air crash, critical to understanding the aviation disaster, will be sent to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in Washington for examination.
