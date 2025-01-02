Korea extends condolences while condemning deadly U.S. truck attack

Korea on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly truck attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans on New Year's Day, offering condolences to the families of the victims killed in the rampage.A pickup truck plowed into crowds in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the early hours of New Year's Day, leaving at least 15 dead and injuring dozens of others."We are deeply shocked and outraged by the violent incident that took place in New Orleans on Jan. 1, which resulted in numerous innocent casualties, and we strongly condemn this act," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a commentary."We offer our heartfelt condolences to the innocent victims who lost their lives and extend our deepest sympathies and support to their grieving families," Lee said.U.S. law enforcement authorities have determined that it was a deliberate attack by a U.S. Army veteran who allegedly followed the Islamic State and are investigating the case as a potential act of terrorism. The attacker was shot dead by police.Yonhap