 Police raid multiple sites linked to Jeju Air disaster
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 10:54 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 11:25
A police forensic team conducts an on-site investigation at the scene of the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla, on Dec. 31. [YONHAP]

Police raided sites connected to the Dec. 29 Jeju Air crash on Thursday.
 
The Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency said it raided Muan International Airport, the Muan branch office of the Busan Regional Aviation Administration and the Seoul headquarters of Jeju Air at 9 a.m. 
 

On Dec. 29, Jeju Air’s Flight 7C2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok, Thailand, with 181 people on board — 175 passengers and six flight attendants — caught fire after veering off the runway and colliding with a localizer.
 
All but two onboard were killed.
 
The raid occurred five days after the tragic crash. The provincial police agency had formed a 264-member investigative task force on the day of the accident.  
 
"We will fully investigate the exact cause of the accident and determine the responsible parties in strict accordance with the law and principles," a police official said Thursday.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
