Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 20:00 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 22:00
Despite a court-issued arrest warrant, President Yoon Suk Yeol remains holed up in his residence, refusing to comply. On Wednesday, he distributed a message to supporters gathered outside of his residence, vowing to “fight to the end with all of you to defend this nation.” He still seems to be trapped in far-right YouTuber rhetorics. [PARK YOUNG-SEOK] 
