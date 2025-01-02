Trapped
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 20:00
Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 22:00
Despite a court-issued arrest warrant, President Yoon Suk Yeol remains holed up in his residence, refusing to comply. On Wednesday, he distributed a message to supporters gathered outside of his residence, vowing to “fight to the end with all of you to defend this nation.” He still seems to be trapped in far-right YouTuber rhetorics. [PARK YOUNG-SEOK]
