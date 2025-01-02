Take charge of your health, resist misinformation

Recently, two patients with contrasting stories visited my consulting room at the same time. The first was a man who had been consistently taking medications for hypertension and hyperlipidemia for 20 years. He had never once tried a health supplement. With retirement on the horizon, he decided to undergo a comprehensive health checkup, including advanced screenings for cerebrovascular and coronary artery health. Despite his long history of illness, his blood vessels were remarkably clear — a testament to the effectiveness of his medications. While I congratulated him and felt a sense of fulfillment as his physician, the second patient brought a starkly different story.The next patient, a man in his 60s who had suffered a stroke, struggled to walk as he entered the room. The sight of him was heart-wrenching. If only he had started taking medication years earlier, his life today might have been vastly different. With an expected lifespan of 20 more years, given Korea’s average life expectancy approaching 90, his condition was both a regretful reflection on missed opportunities and a cause for concern about the future.When someone begins treatment for chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes, there is often one piece of advice they hear first: “Once you start those medications, you’ll be on them for life.” Such comments make anyone hesitate to take their prescribed medication, regardless of how severe their condition may be. Many will try anything to avoid taking those pills.The internet and platforms like YouTube are flooded with medical information, much of it exaggerated or contradictory to conventional wisdom, as content creators vie for attention. Recently, a viral video warning of the dangers of cholesterol medication gained traction. The idea of lifelong medication is already daunting; add fear of potential harm, and it’s no wonder people feel tempted to quit their prescriptions.Chronic diseases, however, are silent in their early stages. Conditions like atherosclerosis often remain unnoticed until arteries are two-thirds blocked. By the time symptoms like fainting, kidney failure, blindness or amputation arise, it’s too late. Preventing such complications cannot be achieved with a short course of treatment; consistent, long-term medication is necessary. Unlike vitamins or supplements, prescribed medications deliver proven, powerful results. And yet, many people hesitate to take prescription drugs while happily consuming vitamins or health supplements for extended periods—an unfortunate misconception that must be corrected.People rarely intend to harm others with their advice. Most share suggestions in good faith, based on their understanding and experiences. However, even well-meaning advice can shorten someone’s life or cause severe complications.A single careless comment can drastically change another person’s life. I recall an extreme case from 30 years ago. A severely obese patient arrived at the emergency room gasping for air, her consciousness fading. She had suffered from severe joint pain and, based on a friend’s recommendation, purchased an unidentified medication from a street vendor in Namdaemun Market. The friend had claimed miraculous results and enthusiastically endorsed it. Initially, the patient experienced quick relief, but when the effects diminished, she began taking two pills, then three, eventually consuming handfuls at a time. By the time she reached the hospital, she was taking excessive doses daily. Tests revealed that the pills contained steroids, and her death from complications a few days later was inevitable.In a world overwhelmed by unreliable information, flashy advertisements, and rapidly evolving medical landscapes, safeguarding our health requires more wisdom than ever before. Above all, we must adhere to basic principles. Revolutionary treatments or claims that overturn established medical knowledge should be approached with skepticism. Ask questions, seek clarification, and verify information. If you can’t find a trusted expert, even ChatGPT may be a better alternative than relying on unknown “experts” online.Prescription drugs should not be underestimated simply because they are inexpensive; they are far more effective than costly supplements. Now is the time to take charge of your health, resist misinformation, and adopt a responsible approach to self-care.