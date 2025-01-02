Food for thought, and our souls, in times of sadness

When we’re feeling down, a comforting meal can often lift our spirits. Food is essential for survival, and the act of eating activates the brain’s reward system, providing us with a sense of pleasure. Sometimes, this connection between food and mood can lead to overeating or concerns about obesity. However, a more significant problem arises when eating fails to bring any joy at all. This could be a symptom of depression, in which case consulting a doctor is necessary.Different types of food provide varying rewards for the brain. For instance, eating carbohydrate-rich dishes like Korean pancakes on a rainy day often enhances one’s mood. This may be due to the way carbohydrates boost serotonin levels in the brain, a chemical that promotes feelings of well-being. While starchy foods themselves don’t contain high amounts of serotonin, they facilitate the delivery of tryptophan, an amino acid that serves as a precursor to serotonin, to the brain. Similarly, a crying child can often be soothed with a sweet treat, demonstrating this same principle.Food tied to happy memories can also help alleviate feelings of sadness or loneliness. These are often referred to as “soul food” in Korean or “comfort food” in English. Here, the memories and cultural associations linked to the food are more important than its taste or nutritional content. For one person, it might be(rice cakes); for another, a glass of orange juice or a bowl of chicken noodle soup could provide comfort. Food aromas, in particular, evoke strong emotional responses due to the brain’s structure — the amygdala, which processes smells, is closely connected to the hippocampus, the region responsible for memory. This explains the famous scene in Marcel Proust’s "In Search of Lost Time" (1913) where a bite of a madeleine soaked in tea brings back a flood of childhood memories.Another source of strength for humans is shared meals. Research consistently shows that eating with others alleviates feelings of sadness and enhances mental health. A 2017 study from Oxford University found that people who engage in social dining more frequently tend to be happier, have greater life satisfaction and enjoy stronger friendships. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed an additional insight: while family meals reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress, meals shared with friends have an even greater impact. The power of social bonds is stronger than we often realize.The pain caused by the Jeju Air tragedy is immense. Among those offering comfort were individuals who prepared(seaweed rice rolls), bread and drinks, as well as farmers who provided warm meals on site, sharing in the sorrow. While no meal can completely heal the pain of loss, the act of coming together can provide solace. Sharing a meal, however simple, can offer the strength to carry on with the tasks of life. Let us hope this year brings some respite and progress compared to the last.