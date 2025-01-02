Today's fortune: Jan. 2, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: happyLucky direction: north1936: A balanced approach to life brings peace.1948: Familiar routines and faces provide comfort.1960: A good day to reflect on your achievements and plan ahead.1972: Appreciate what you have rather than seeking more.1984: Relationships bring contentment and fulfillment.1996: Look for small joys in your day-to-day activities.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1937: Pride in family and heritage shines through.1949: Meaningful moments with loved ones enrich your day.1961: Financial stability might bring peace of mind.1973: Collaboration and teamwork lead to success.1985: Trust those closest to you.1997: Celebrate small victories with those who matter.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1938: Generosity opens doors to meaningful connections.1950: A day filled with acts of kindness and appreciation.1962: Laughter and lighthearted moments brighten your day.1974: Sharing stories and experiences deepens bonds.1986: Social events bring unexpected joy.1998: Your positivity and charm win over people's hearts.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1939: A peaceful, fulfilling day awaits.1951: Small joys remind you of life’s beauty.1963: Invest time in strengthening family ties.1975: A great day to unwind and cherish loved ones.1987: Make time for conversations that matter.1999: Relax and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: forgivingLucky direction: north1940: Acceptance leads to peace of mind.1952: Take time to enjoy the present rather than dwell on the past.1964: Collaborate and communicate for better results.1976: Seek harmony over confrontation.1988: A good day to organize and simplify your thoughts.2000: Be open to new ideas and suggestions.Wealth: fairHealth: cautiousLove: patientLucky direction: south1941: Listen to your body’s needs.1953: A reflective day brings clarity to longstanding issues.1965: Caution is key in decision-making.1977: Small steps yield meaningful progress.1989: Be patient with those around you.2001: Slow and steady wins the race.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: east1942: Your wisdom and experience inspire those around you.1954: Dive into tasks with enthusiasm and purpose.1966: Take the initiative — lead with confidence.1978: A day filled with creative inspiration.1990: Strengthen romantic relationships through quality time.2002: A good day to express your feelings openly.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: fleetingLucky direction: north1943: Balance work and relaxation for a fulfilling day.1955: Consider the perspectives of others in your decisions.1967: Small efforts bring long-term rewards.1979: Reflect on the past but look forward with optimism.1991: Be cautious of indulging too much in comfort.2003: Adaptability is your key strength today.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1944: Positivity and gratitude define the day.1956: A social gathering may spark joy and laughter.1968: Connect with old friends or make new ones.1980: Embrace your strengths and focus on self-growth.1992: A cheerful demeanor wins admiration and respect.2004: Express your creativity in meaningful ways.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: harmoniousLucky direction: south1945: Mutual understanding fosters peace and stability.1957: Share your wisdom to uplift others.1969: Trust in your instincts to navigate challenges.1981: A well-balanced approach enhances relationships.1993: Be open to compromise and collaboration.2005: Harmony arises from clear and honest communication.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: patientLucky direction: north1946: Practice mindfulness and gratitude.1958: Relationships improve with thoughtful gestures.1970: Seek meaningful connections through active listening.1982: Small acts of kindness can brighten someone’s day.1994: Invest time in building trust with others.2006: Patience and perseverance lead to success.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: generousLucky direction: west1935: Generosity creates opportunities for deeper bonds.1947: Seek value in the relationships that truly matter.1959: Reflect on lessons learned over the years.1971: A thoughtful gesture leaves a lasting impression.1983: Cherish connections with loved ones.1995: Focus on building a foundation of trust.2007: Share joy and kindness with those around you.