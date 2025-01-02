 Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun returns to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 12:34
Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun trains at Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang, Gyeonggi on March 19, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun has rejoined his former K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after two years in Japan.
 

Jeonbuk announced Tuesday that Song, 27, has signed on as a free agent after spending the past two seasons with Shonan Bellmare in Japan's J1 League.
  
Song first played for Jeonbuk from 2018 to 2022, helping them to four consecutive K League 1 titles from 2018 to 2021 and to the Korea Cup title in 2020.
  
Song won a 2018 Asian Games gold medal with the U-23 national team, and has logged one cap for the senior national team.
  
Jeonbuk conceded a league-worst 59 goals in 38 matches in 2024, while finishing in 10th place among 12 clubs and barely avoiding being relegated to the K League 2.
 
Bringing back Song is one of several offseason changes for Jeonbuk, who recently named former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet as their new head coach.
  
"Because I spent my developing years at Jeonbuk, I was able to enjoy a good stint in Japan. I always missed the roar of our supporters at Jeonbuk and I really believed I would get to hear that again," Song said. "I can't wait for the new season to start and I will try to lift the championship trophy once again."
  
Jeonbuk will open training camp in Thailand on Thursday.

Yonhap
