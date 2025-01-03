 Kospi opens 1.12% higher driven by large-cap shares
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens 1.12% higher driven by large-cap shares

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 10:03
Hana Bank's dealing room in central Seoul on Jan. 2. [YONHAP]

Hana Bank's dealing room in central Seoul on Jan. 2. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks pulled off a strong start Friday driven by gains in large-cap shares as investors sought to buy oversold shares.
 
The Kospi gained 26.95 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,425.89 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, three U.S. major stock indices closed in negative territory on the first trading day of 2025.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 percent, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.16 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.22 percent.
 
In Seoul, market heavyweights led the upbeat start.
 
Samsung Electronics climbed 0.19 percent, and SK hynix rose 1.93 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor advanced 0.71 percent, and LG Energy Solution jumped 2.75 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,467.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 1.25 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea stock shares market Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi opens 1.12% higher driven by large-cap shares

Hana bank heralds in new CEO Lee Ho-seoung

Banks face penalties for exceeding outstanding household loan balances

Kospi blips down 0.02% as court grants Yoon arrest warrant

Kospi opens slightly lower as investors remain cautious over impact of political turmoil

Related Stories

Kospi opens marginally higher on tech and auto share gains

Kospi closes down 0.14%, settling in wake of Fed rate cut hint

Kospi closes down for second straight session on profit taking

Kospi climbs 1.62% on bullishness over 'excessive' volatility

Kospi jumps 1.57% on the back of U.S. inflation data
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)