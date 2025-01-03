Public institutions to invest $45 billion in economic stimulus through 2025

The Finance Ministry said Friday that 26 major public institutions are set to make investments worth 66 trillion won ($45 billion) this year to support the government's economic stimulus efforts.The planned amount represents a slight increase from the previous year's 63.5 trillion won, according to the ministry.Of the total, 57 percent, or 37.6 trillion won, will be spent during the first half to accelerate economic recovery from the outset.The investments will partly focus on stabilizing the housing market, with Korea Land and Housing Corporation poised to spend 26 trillion won annually to boost the housing supply, according to the ministry.Korea Electric Power Corporation will funnel 11.9 trillion won into power transmission projects as part of government-led efforts to enhance infrastructure for energy, transportation and logistics, it added.Yonhap