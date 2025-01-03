Jeju Air to cut 1,900 flights on frequent routes in wake of fatal crash
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 18:11 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 18:22
Jeju Air will cut 1,900 flights in the January-March period following criticism that the low-cost carrier's aircraft logged high operating hours on top of below-average maintenance staff.
“[Jeju Air] will mainly reduce flights that we fly frequently, including domestic flights, and for international flights, the reduction will be centered around the Japan and Southeast Asian routes,” Jeju Air’s management administration division director, Song Kyung-hoon, said during a press conference held in western Seoul on Friday.
“It is time not to think about our revenue but to consider the safety of the routes.”
The airline initially announced plans to reduce its flight numbers "by 10 to 15 percent" until March during a press conference held on Dec. 31, two days after the fatal crash in Muan County, South Jeolla.
The airline also elaborated on a recent rumor that 260 billion won ($177 million) in advanced payment received by Jeju Air is in danger as customers are canceling flight reservations.
“Some parts of the 260 billion won have been canceled,” the director said. “But on the contrary, we have been getting new reservations [and] we have secured 140 billion won in cash.”
Jeju Air announced that they have settled with the bereaved families on funeral-related financial support, but was still in the process of negotiating with the insurance companies regarding the insurance payouts.
