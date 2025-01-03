Paris Baguette launches Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa division
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 15:45 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 18:09
Paris Baguette, the bakery chain owned by SPC Group, will establish a new division that covers its overseas business in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in a bid to bolster its global footing.
The new Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) Division will be in charge of the brand’s expansion in the Southeast Asian market and be responsible for entering the Middle Eastern, African and Australian markets in the near future.
The division will be headed by Hana Lee, who oversaw the company’s Southeast Asian business. Moon Tae-hwan will be the division's chief financial officer.
The company also established a Global Support division to strengthen communication between its Korean headquarters, America division and the AMEA division, to be led by Seo Il-won.
Paris Baguette has been expanding aggressively in the Southeast Asian market in recent years, with the bakery franchise planning to open its first branches in Thailand, Brunei and Laos this year to operate in nine countries in Southeast Asia. The company is set to open a factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, in early 2025.
The bakery giant opened more branches in North America as well, including its ninth and tenth branches in Canada in late December. It is also in the final stages of talks to construct a $160 million factory in Johnson County, Texas, that will produce bread for its North American and future Central and South American branches.
The company also appointed new executives for its America division in early 2024, naming Nick Scacio as its new chief operating officer, Cathy Chavenet as the chief marketing officer, Eric Galkin as the chief supply chain officer, Park Sae-yong as the chief financial officer and Michelle Jagroop as the chief human resources officer. The division has been led by CEO Darren Tipton since 2021.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
