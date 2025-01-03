교회 스테인드글라스에 인장 새기는 최욱미 작가
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 08:30
Stained glass artist Choi Wook-mi wants to leave her mark on churches
교회 스테인드글라스에 인장 새기는 최욱미 작가
In its simplest form, stained glass is a mere combination of glass, colors and lights, but it is enchanting enough to capture gazes when combined.
mere: ~에 불과한
enchanting: 매혹적인, 황홀한
gaze: 시선
스테인드글라스는 유리와 색 그리고 빛이 합쳐진 가장 단순한 형태에 불과하지만, 이들이 어우러지면 사람들의 시선을 사로잡을 만큼 매혹적인 작품이 된다.
Stained glass is mostly found in churches, but also adorns nonreligious buildings and is used in public art, shifting from its strict religious connotations to a specific genre of art.
adorn: 장식하다
nonreligious: 비종교적인
public art: 공공미술
shift from: ~에서 옮기다
connotation: 의미
스테인드글라스는 주로 교회에서 발견되지만 종교와 관련 없는 건물을 장식하거나 공공 미술로도 활용되며 엄격한 종교적 의미에서 벗어나 독립적인 예술 장르로 자리 잡고 있다.
With the first stained glass in Korea appearing in Myeongdong Cathedral in 1898, the history of the artform on home soil is significantly shorter than that in the West. However, Korean stained glass artists have been attempting to widen the scope of the genre by trying their hands at various types of stained glass art. Choi Wook-mi is one of them.
home soil: 국내
significantly: 상당히
widen the scope: 범위를 확대하다
try a hand at: 시도하다
한국 최초의 스테인드글라스는 1898년 명동대성당에서 등장했으며, 서구에 비해 한국의 스테인드글라스 예술의 역사는 상당히 짧다. 하지만 한국 스테인드글라스 작가들은 다양한 형태로 작업을 시도하며 이 장르의 폭을 넓히고 있다. 최욱미 작가도 그 중 한 사람이다.
The 66-year-old heads the Peniel Sculpture Art Research Institute in Anseong, Gyeonggi. From drawings to stained glass to installation art, Choi pursues her career vigorously.
head: ~을/를 이끌다
vigorously: 활발하게
66세인 최 작가는 경기도 안성에 위치한 프니엘 조형 예술 연구소를 이끌고 있으며, 드로잉, 스테인드글라스, 설치미술에 이르기까지 다양한 작업을 활발하게 이어가고 있다.
She’s created about 150 or so stained glass art pieces and installed them at religious sites such as the Jeoldusan Martyrs’ Shrine in Mapo District, western Seoul, and Wongok Cathedral in Suwon. She won the International Art Award at the International Association of Art (IAA), which was organized by IAA Korea, in May this year.
or so: 약 ~ 정도
install: 설치하다
그는 서울 마포구에 위치한 절두산순교성지와 수원의 원곡성당 등 150여개가 넘는 성지에 약 150여점의 스테인글라스 작품을 창작해 왔다. 지난 5월엔 국제조형예술협회 한국위원회(IAA KOREA)가 주최한 ‘IAA 선정 작가 공모전’에서 국제미술상을 수상했다.
Choi believes she was meant to work as a stained glass artist. She was baptized when she was 5. The baptismal name given to her was Iluminata, meaning “lights.” Her Korean name also means “shining beautifully” in Chinese characters.
baptismal name: 세례명
최 작가는 자신이 스테인드글라스 작가로 일하게 된 것을 운명이라고 한다. 다섯 살 때 세례를 받았다. 그에게 주어진 세례명은 ‘빛’을 의미 하는 ‘일루미나’다. 본명도 한자로 ‘아름답게 빛나다’는 뜻을 갖고 있다.
From beginning to draw at 5, she progressed to working on stained glass art in the 1990s after returning from Britain, where she studied at Oxford University. While there, she stumbled upon stained glass art from the Middle Ages and was impressed by the light penetrating through the glass installation.
stumble upon: ~을/를 우연히 발견하다
impressed: 감동을 받은
penetrate: 투과하다
다섯 살에 그림을 시작한 그가 스테인드글라스 작업을 시작한 것은 영국 옥스퍼드대학에서 공부를 마친 뒤 귀국한 90년대부터다. 영국에서 공부하던 시절, 중세 시대의 스테인드글라스 작품을 우연히 보게 되었는데, 유리 설치 작품을 투과하는 빛의 아름다움에 큰 감동을 받았다고 한다.
Choi’s creations are subtle, yet her strokes are powerful and contain her yearning for religion.
subtle: 섬세한
strokes: (붓 등으로 그린) 획
contain: 담다
yearning: 갈망
최 작가의 작품은 섬세하지만 획은 강렬하며 종교에 대한 그의 갈망을 담았다.
She refrains from adding artificialness. Instead, she fills her canvas with vibrant colors.
refrain from: ~를 삼가다
artificialness: 인공성
vibrant: 선명한
그는 최대한 인공성을 배제한다. 대신 선명한 색채로 캔버스를 채운다.
Art critics say Choi depicts her subjects, mostly nature or the holy world, abstractly with the usage of bold colors.
depict: 묘사하다
holy: 신성한, 성스러운
abstractly: 추상적으로
bold: 대담한
평론가들은 최 작가가 주로 자연이나 성스러운 세계를 주제로 하며 이를 대담한 색채를 사용해 추상적으로 묘사한다고 평가한다.
