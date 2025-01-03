Food for thought, and our souls, in times of sadness (KOR)

Jung Jae-hoon

The author is a pharmacist and food writer



When we’re feeling down, a comforting meal can often lift our spirits. Food is essential for survival, and the act of eating activates the brain’s reward system, providing us with a sense of pleasure. Sometimes, this connection between food and mood can lead to overeating or concerns about obesity. However, a more significant problem arises when eating fails to bring any joy at all. This could be a symptom of depression, in which case consulting a doctor is necessary.



Different types of food provide varying rewards for the brain. For instance, eating carbohydrate-rich dishes like Korean pancakes on a rainy day often enhances one’s mood. This may be due to the way carbohydrates boost serotonin levels in the brain, a chemical that promotes feelings of well-being. While starchy foods themselves don’t contain high amounts of serotonin, they facilitate the delivery of tryptophan, an amino acid that serves as a precursor to serotonin, to the brain. Similarly, a crying child can often be soothed with a sweet treat, demonstrating this same principle.



Food tied to happy memories can also help alleviate feelings of sadness or loneliness. These are often referred to as “soul food” in Korean or “comfort food” in English. Here, the memories and cultural associations linked to the food are more important than its taste or nutritional content. For one person, it might be tteokbokki (rice cakes); for another, a glass of orange juice or a bowl of chicken noodle soup could provide comfort. Food aromas, in particular, evoke strong emotional responses due to the brain’s structure — the amygdala, which processes smells, is closely connected to the hippocampus, the region responsible for memory. This explains the famous scene in Marcel Proust’s "In Search of Lost Time" (1913) where a bite of a madeleine soaked in tea brings back a flood of childhood memories.



Another source of strength for humans is shared meals. Research consistently shows that eating with others alleviates feelings of sadness and enhances mental health. A 2017 study from Oxford University found that people who engage in social dining more frequently tend to be happier, have greater life satisfaction and enjoy stronger friendships. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed an additional insight: while family meals reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress, meals shared with friends have an even greater impact. The power of social bonds is stronger than we often realize.



The pain caused by the Jeju Air tragedy is immense. Among those offering comfort were individuals who prepared gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), bread and drinks, as well as farmers who provided warm meals on site, sharing in the sorrow. While no meal can completely heal the pain of loss, the act of coming together can provide solace. Sharing a meal, however simple, can offer the strength to carry on with the tasks of life. Let us hope this year brings some respite and progress compared to the last.





슬픔을 달래는 음식

정재훈 약사·푸드라이터



우울할 때 뭔가 먹고 나면 기분이 나아진다. 음식은 생존에 필수적이므로 먹는 행동은 인간의 뇌 보상 시스템을 활성화하여 쾌감을 주는 것이다. 때로는 먹고 기분 좋아지는 음식으로 인해 과식과 비만을 걱정하기도 한다. 하지만 먹어도 아무 즐거움을 느낄 수 없다면 그게 더 큰 일이 되는 경우가 많다. 우울증의 증상일 수도 있으므로 그때는 의사와 상담이 필요하다.



음식 종류에 따라 뇌가 주는 보상이 다르다. 비 오는 날 파전처럼 탄수화물 함량이 높은 음식을 먹고 나면 기분이 더 좋아진다. 탄수화물이 소화, 흡수되는 과정에서 기분을 좋게 만드는 화학물질인 세로토닌의 뇌 수치가 높아지기 때문일 수 있다. 전분질 음식에 특별히 세로토닌이 많이 들어있진 않지만 탄수화물은 세로토닌을 만드는 원료가 되는 아미노산인 트립토판이 뇌로 더 많이 전달될 수 있도록 해준다. 사탕처럼 달콤한 음식을 주면 아이가 울음을 멈추는 것도 같은 맥락에서 이해할 수 있다.



행복했던 시절의 추억이 담긴 음식도 슬픔, 외로움을 달래는 데 도움이 된다. 우리는 소울 푸드, 영어권에서는 컴포트 푸드라고 부르는 음식이다. 음식의 맛, 영양성분보다는 그 음식에 얽힌 기억과 문화적 학습이 더 중요하다. 어떤 사람에게는 떡볶이가, 다른 사람에게는 오렌지 주스 한 잔이나 치킨 누들 수프가 위로를 주는 음식이 될 수 있는 것이다. 음식 향기는 특히 감정을 자극한다. 뇌에서 냄새를 처리하는 영역인 편도체와 기억을 담당하는 해마가 가깝게 연결되어 있기 때문이다. 프랑스 작가 마르셀 프루스트의 소설 ‘잃어버린 시간을 찾아서’의 주인공이 홍차에 적신 마들렌 조각을 입에 넣은 순간 어린 시절 기억이 떠오른 데는 이러한 과학적 이유가 숨어있다.



인간에게 힘을 주는 음식이 하나 더 있다. 함께 먹는 밥이다. 사회적 식사는 우울감을 완화하고 정신 건강을 향상한다는 연구 결과가 많이 있다. 2017년 영국 옥스퍼드 대학 연구에서 사회적 식사를 더 자주 하는 사람들은 더 행복하고 삶에 대한 만족도가 높으며 의지할 수 있는 친구가 더 많은 것으로 나타났다. 2023년 임상 영양학 저널에 실린 스페인 연구에서는 흥미로운 사실이 하나 더 드러났다. 가족이 함께 식사해도 불안, 우울, 스트레스 증상이 줄어들지만, 친구들과 함께 하는 사회적 식사가 그런 연관성이 더 크다는 것이다. 사회적 연대가 주는 힘은 생각보다 강하다.



제주항공 여객기 참사의 아픔이 크다. 김밥, 빵, 음료를 준비한 사람들도 있고 현장에서 따뜻한 음식을 대며 슬픔을 함께한 농민들도 있다. 상실의 슬픔을 온전히 이겨낼 수는 없겠지만 여럿이 함께할 수는 있다. 밥 한술 함께 하며, 그래도 사는 동안 할 일을 해야겠단 생각에 힘을 보탠다. 올해는 지난해보다 나아지기를.

