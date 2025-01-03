Time for Yoon to regain composure and comply (KOR)

Despite a court-issued arrest warrant, President Yoon Suk Yeol remains holed up in his residence, refusing to comply. Adding to the absurdity, he released a handwritten message on Wednesday, distributed by his lawyer, Seok Dong-hyeon, to supporters gathered outside his residence. The contents, written on a single sheet of A4 paper, were shocking for what they omitted: not a single word of apology to the public for the suffering caused by the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and the resulting national turmoil.



Instead, Yoon repeated his outlandish claim that “South Korea is in danger due to internal and external forces threatening its sovereignty and integrity.” He vowed to “fight to the end with all of you to defend this nation.” Rather than addressing the national crisis he created, he incited his supporters with inflammatory rhetoric. Particularly disturbing was his admission that he has been watching the demonstrations via livestream on politically charged YouTube channels.



Yesterday, Yoon’s legal team escalated the drama, asserting that if police units attempt to enforce the warrant, “he could be arrested by anyone, including members of the Presidential Security Service or ordinary citizens.” This outrageous defiance from a president accused of leading an insurrection through martial law leaves one speechless. Contrary to his claim that the martial law was merely a “warning,” prosecutors have secured testimony that Yoon personally instructed military commanders to break into the National Assembly using axes and firearms to arrest lawmakers.



Before the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion, Yoon repeatedly promised that he would not evade “legal or political accountability.” Yet, since the impeachment was approved on Dec. 14, his behavior has been anything but cooperative. He has refused three summonses from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and is now outright ignoring the warrant.



Yoon’s justification for avoiding the investigation is his claim that the CIO lacks jurisdiction over insurrection charges. However, this argument has been rendered moot by the court’s decision to grant the warrant requested by the CIO. Even so, Yoon’s team continues to find excuses, now questioning the role of police units in enforcing the warrant. It has reached a point where even People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sang-wook, himself a lawyer, publicly urged Yoon to “stop acting like a slippery eel” in a CBS interview. How humiliating it must be for a former prosecutor general to be chastised in such terms by a freshman member of his own party. Yet, Yoon continues to incite his supporters, urging them to “stay strong” and claiming he will “surely prevail.”



It is time for President Yoon to regain his composure and comply with the judicial process. A man who once prided himself on his prosecutorial career must stop trampling on the very rule of law he claims to uphold.







검사 출신 대통령의 법질서 유린, 국민은 참담하다



체포영장 무시, 지지자들에 “끝까지 싸울 것” 메시지

여당 의원조차 “법꾸라지 같은 행동”…부끄럽지 않나





법원의 체포영장 발부에도 관저에 칩거한 채 불응하고 있는 윤석열 대통령이 그제는 느닷없는 자필 서명 메시지를 내놨다. 석동현 변호사를 통해 관저 앞에서 집회 중인 지지자들에게 나눠준 A4용지에 담긴 내용은 황당하기 짝이 없다. 12·3 비상계엄 사태로 인해 경제를 비롯한 전 분야가 고통받는 상황에서 국민에게 사과 한마디 담지 않았다.



윤 대통령은 “나라 안팎이 주권침탈 세력과 반국가 세력의 준동으로 지금 대한민국이 위험하다”는 궤변을 반복했다. “여러분과 함께 이 나라를 지키기 위해 끝까지 싸울 것”이라는 주장도 했다. 자신이 초래한 국가적 위기를 외면한 채 지지자들을 선동하는 모습이다. 특히 극단적 정파성으로 얼룩진 유튜브를 통해 실시간 생중계로 집회를 보고 있다는 대목에선 참담함이 앞선다.



어제는 윤 대통령 변호인이 경찰 기동대가 영장 집행에 나설 경우 “경호처는 물론 시민 누구에게나 체포될 수 있다”는 주장까지 내놨다. 비상계엄을 주도해 ‘내란 우두머리’ 혐의를 받는 윤 대통령 측의 후안무치한 자세에 말문이 막힌다. 계엄의 목적이 “경고하는 것”이었다는 해명과 달리 윤 대통령이 직접 군사령관들에게 총과 도끼로 문을 부수고 국회의원을 체포하라고 지시했다는 증언이 검찰 수사를 통해 확보된 마당이 아닌가.



윤 대통령은 “법적·정치적 책임을 회피하지 않겠다”는 약속을 반복했다. 그래놓곤 법원이 발부한 체포영장마저 묵살하며 버티고 있다.



윤 대통령은 조사 회피 명분으로 공수처에 내란죄 수사권이 없다는 주장을 내세웠다. 그러나 법원이 공수처가 청구한 내란죄 관련 영장을 발부하면서 수사권 논란은 일단락됐다. 윤 대통령 측은 이런 사법부의 판단마저 묵살하고 기동대 지원까지 꼬투리를 잡으려 든다. 오죽하면 변호사인 국민의힘 김상욱 의원이 윤 대통령에게 “법꾸라지 같은 행동은 그만하시길 바란다”(CBS 인터뷰)고 꼬집었을까. 검찰총장을 지낸 윤 대통령이 여당 초선 의원에게까지 ‘법꾸라지’라는 말을 듣는 현실이 부끄럽지 않은가.



검사 시절 무수한 피의자를 구속한 윤 대통령은 법원이 발부한 체포영장의 의미를 누구보다 잘 알 것이다. 대한민국 국민이라면 누구나 따라야 하는 사법 절차를 경호원 뒤에 숨어 외면하는 모습은 비겁하기 짝이 없다. 그래놓고 “반드시 승리한다” “더 힘을 내자”는 메시지로 집회 참가자들을 선동하고 있다. 윤 대통령은 이제라도 냉정함을 되찾고 사법 절차에 응해야 한다. 검사 경력을 누구보다 자랑스럽게 내세웠던 윤 대통령은 대한민국의 법질서를 더는 유린하지 말기 바란다.

