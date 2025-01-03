'Harbin' cast and director set for first fan meeting since film's release
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 12:42
The director and cast of the film “Harbin” (2024) will hold their first fan meeting since the film’s release, the movie’s distributor, CJ ENM, said Friday.
All previously scheduled events had been postponed following the deadly Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla, on Sunday morning, which claimed 179 lives.
A special “Harbin Character Behind-the-Scenes Guest Visit” event will take place at Megabox COEX in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Actors Hyun Bin, Jo Woo-jin, Park Hoon and director Woo Min-ho will join the event, marking the film’s first audience interaction since its release on Dec. 24, 2024.
The event will focus on the performances of the cast and their roles in the film. Additionally, director Woo will share behind-the-scenes stories about creating the characters.
Tickets for the event are available through the Megabox app, and further details will be provided on CJ ENM’s official social media accounts and in the event announcement section on the Megabox website.
Starting with this event, the “Harbin” cast and director will engage with fans through a series of upcoming events.
Meanwhile, “Harbin” surpassed the 3 million mark on New Year's Day, with 3,002,202 admissions.
The film follows independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910) and his fellow Korean independence activists on a journey to Harbin with a single purpose — restoring Korea — while being relentlessly pursued. The story is based on the historical event of Ahn assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Hirobumi Ito in Harbin, China, in 1909.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)