Netflix hits user record in Korea on back of 'Squid Game' season two
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 17:28
Global streaming giant Netflix reached a record number of app users in Korea following the release of “Squid Game” (2021-) season two, market tracker WiseApp Retail Goods said on Friday.
In the fourth week of December 2024, the Netflix app boasted 9.75 million users, surpassing the former record of 9.12 million set in the first week of March 2023. This also represents an increase of 1.87 million from the previous week’s user count of 7.88 million.
The analysis encompassed 51.2 million smartphone users in the country, with 36.88 million on Android and 14.32 million on iOS.
"The number of Netflix app users is estimated to have peaked after the debut of ‘Squid Game’ season two,” the research group said in a press release on Friday.
The second season of “Squid Game” has shown big success in numbers since its release on Dec. 26, 2024, quickly reaching No. 1 on Netflix in all 93 countries where the streaming platform is available upon its release.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
