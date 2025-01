'Secret: Untold Melody' to hit theaters Jan. 28

Related Article Korean remake of Taiwanese romance film 'Secret' to premiere in January

“Secret: Untold Melody,” the Korean remake of the Taiwanese romance film “Secret” (2007), will be released on Jan. 28, according to the film’s distributor Plus M Entertainment on Friday.The remake stars actors Doh Kyung-soo, Won Jin-a and Shin Ye-eun, and was directed by Seo Yoo-min.“The remake seeks to engage viewers by honoring the original film while presenting a story that resonates with contemporary sensibilities, thereby crafting a distinct charm and ambiance through its mood, soundtrack and imagery,” the film's production company, Hive Media Corp, said in a press release.“Secret: Untold Melody” will be Shin’s first film since her debut in 2018. The actor is well known for her appearance in Netflix’s series “The Glory” (2022-23), in which she played the younger version of Park Yeon-jin.The fantasy romance will also be Doh’s first in over a year since the sci-fi film “The Moon” (2023) and Won’s first in over three years since her last film, “A Year-End Medley,” which premiered in December 2021.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [ [email protected]