'Secret: Untold Melody' to hit theaters Jan. 28
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 15:29 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 18:27
“Secret: Untold Melody,” the Korean remake of the Taiwanese romance film “Secret” (2007), will be released on Jan. 28, according to the film’s distributor Plus M Entertainment on Friday.
The remake stars actors Doh Kyung-soo, Won Jin-a and Shin Ye-eun, and was directed by Seo Yoo-min.
“The remake seeks to engage viewers by honoring the original film while presenting a story that resonates with contemporary sensibilities, thereby crafting a distinct charm and ambiance through its mood, soundtrack and imagery,” the film's production company, Hive Media Corp, said in a press release.
“Secret: Untold Melody” will be Shin’s first film since her debut in 2018. The actor is well known for her appearance in Netflix’s series “The Glory” (2022-23), in which she played the younger version of Park Yeon-jin.
The fantasy romance will also be Doh’s first in over a year since the sci-fi film “The Moon” (2023) and Won’s first in over three years since her last film, “A Year-End Medley,” which premiered in December 2021.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)