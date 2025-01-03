 'Wicked' IMAX edition returns to Korean cinemas
'Wicked' IMAX edition returns to Korean cinemas

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 13:43 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 14:12
A still from ″Wicked″ [UNIVERSAL PICTURES]

The IMAX edition of “Wicked” (2024) will hit Korean cinemas again on the back of the film’s ongoing success in the domestic market, its distributor, Universal Pictures, said Friday.
 
The film will be screened in wide-screen from Jan. 8 through Jan. 12 at 27 CGV movie theaters including branches in I'Park Mall and Yeongdeungpo District, located in central and western Seoul, respectively.
 
"Wicked, which was released in Korea on Nov. 20 of last year, is still playing in the theaters across the nation in 2D, ScreenX and other editions. The IMAX version, however, had been discontinued.
 

The film has surpassed the two million mark, making the film the fourth most watched foreign film of last year, following “Inside Out 2,” (2024) “Wonka” (2023) and “Moana 2” (2024).
 
The film was also nominated in four categories — Best Motion Picture, Best Comedy/Musical Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement — at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, slated for Monday.
 
The film follows the untold stories of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, portrayed by Ariana Grande, before they became the well-known characters from “The Wizard of Oz” (1939): the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively.
 
The second part of the film is set to be released in November.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
