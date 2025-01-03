Actor Song Ji-hyo heats up fashion world with lingerie brand
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 17:00
Actor Song Ji-hyo has launched her own lingerie brand, Nina.Ssong, beginning her journey as a fashion brand CEO.
Nina.Ssong opened on Dec. 29 and specializes in lingerie and loungewear products.
The actor previously teased her brand’s release the day before its launch on her Instagram, saying, “2024.12.29 am10:00 OPENING.”
The actor also revealed the development of the brand during her appearances on YouTube channel Pinggyego, hosted by comedian Yu Jae-seok.
“I’ve been preparing for this for eight years, going to Dongdaemun, touching and feeling fabrics, and examining them closely,” she said during her appearance on Dec. 22.
In her appearance on the channel last July, she revealed that she is operating the brand independently with two other employees, not affiliated with any other company.
Song also modeled her brand’s products, posting photos of herself wearing them on the brand's Instagram account.
Song debuted in 2001 and is known for her performance in MBC’s 2006 TV drama “Princess Hours” and the 2008 film “A Frozen Flower.” She is also a member of the SBS hit variety show “Running Man” (2010-).
She is set to suit up as a Korean female sea diver, or haenyeo, in a new documentary collaboration between JTBC and BBC Studios, titled “Deep Dive Korea: Song Ji-Hyo’s Haenyeo Adventure." The show will be released this year.
