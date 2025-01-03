 Taped KBS Drama Awards to air Jan. 11
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 14:42
A promotional image for this year's KBS Drama Awards [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The KBS Drama Awards 2024 will air on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m., according to local media Star News on Friday.
 
It will be a taped version of the event as the live airing of the awards ceremony, initially scheduled to be aired on Dec. 31, was canceled due to the deadly plane crash that took place in Muan County, South Jeolla, on Dec. 29.
 

Despite the cancellation of the live airing, the show took place as planned and was recorded, KBS had announced earlier. The winners of the awards were also announced at the event but were not unveiled to the public.
 
The nominees for the Grand Award include Lee Soon-jae for "Dog Knows Everything" (2024), Ji Hyun-woo and Lim Soo-hyang from "Beauty and Mr. Romantic" (2024), Kim Jung-hyun and Park Ji-young from "Iron Family" (2024) and Kim Ha-neul for "Nothing Uncovered" (2024).
 
On Sunday morning, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 181 individuals including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla after returning from Bangkok, Thailand. Emergency authorities reported that all but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board died.
 
The period of national mourning for the tragedy will end on Saturday.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
