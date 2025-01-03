New U.S. Congress convenes with GOP majority as Trump 2.0 era begins

A new U.S. Congress will open this week with the Republican Party taking a narrow majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate amid expectations over its role in an American system of checks and balances during the administration of incoming President Donald Trump.The 119th Congress is set to meet Friday with the Republican Party controlling 53 of 100 seats in the Senate and 219 of 435 seats in the House as a result of the November election.The fragile majority in both chambers has raised questions over whether the legislature will help smoothly enact his "America First" policy agenda, including border security, or keep him in check.In November, the Republican Party won 220 seats in the House while the Democratic Party bagged 215. But the number of GOP seats is set to diminish as Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who faced sexual misconduct allegations, has said he would not return to Congress.The Republicans' narrow margin could further shrink should Trump's National Security Adviser-designate Rep. Mike Waltz and his nominee for U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Rep. Elise Stefanik, leave Congress to join the second Trump administration.A thin majority in the House means that even a few GOP defectors could get in the way of Trump's policy agenda that requires congressional support.A major test of Trump's grip on the GOP is expected to come when the lower chamber of Congress holds a vote to elect a speaker.Backed by Trump's public endorsement, current House Speaker Mike Johnson is striving to retain the speakership. But a small group of GOP lawmakers reportedly oppose his re-election.Another test for Trump will be the Senate confirmation processes for his Cabinet and other top personnel choices, including Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth who has faced sexual assault allegations, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic nominated as Trump's health secretary.Meanwhile, Andy Kim assumed office as the first Korean American senator last month. He took a Senate seat for New Jersey which was up for grabs as former Sen. Bob Menendez resigned in August following his conviction on bribery charges.During his campaign, Kim pledged to serve as a "bridge" between South Korea and the United States.Kim boasts a prominent foreign policy career, having served at the White House National Security Council, the Pentagon, the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development and as a civilian adviser to Gen. David Petraeus and Gen. John Allen in Afghanistan.Yonhap