Investigators enter Yoon's residence in attempt to execute arrest warrant
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 08:50 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 09:38
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) began entering the presidential residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul on Friday to execute a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration last month.
The state-run CIO said in statement that it has "begun executing an arrest warrant" for Yoon at 8:04 a.m.
The team of investigators departed from the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 6:14 a.m. and arrived at the presidential residence in Yongsan District in Seoul at 7:21 a.m. They got out of their vehicles and entered the barricade at the residence which opened at around 8:02 a.m.
The team of some 20 investigators was transported on five vehicles.
The National Police Agency said some 150 personnel were sent to execute the warrant, including 30 prosecutors and investigators and 120 officers of the police martial law special investigation team. Some 80 personnel entered the presidential residence, including 50 police officers, while others remained outside.
The investigators reportedly were in a standoff with military personnel inside the presidential official residence.
Police dispatched 2,700 officers to maintain order near the presidential residence.
Yoon’s supporters gathered in front of the presidential residence Friday morning to oppose the execution of the warrant. They had also rallied the previous day and were forcibly dispersed by police.
Yoon’s legal representatives said in a statement Friday that the execution of the warrant was “illegal and invalid.”
The defense team added that "legal action will be taken regarding any illegal circumstances that arise" during the execution of the warrant.
The Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant on Tuesday to detain the impeached president on charges of masterminding the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, plotting an insurrection and abusing his presidential authority.
Yoon is the first incumbent Korean president to face arrest. The warrant is valid until Jan. 6.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)