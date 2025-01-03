BREAKING: CIO says execution of arrest warrant for Yoon has begun
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 08:32 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 09:25
-
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said Friday morning that the execution of an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun.
The Seoul Western District Court approved the arrest warrant on Dec. 31, charging Yoon with masterminding the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, plotting an insurrection and abusing his presidential authority.
Yoon is the first incumbent Korean president to face arrest. The warrant is valid until Jan. 6.
BY JIM BULLEY AND CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)