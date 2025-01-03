 CIO withdraws attempt to arrest President Yoon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

CIO withdraws attempt to arrest President Yoon

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 14:01
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) leave the presidential residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, after failing to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Jan. 3. [NEWS1]

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) leave the presidential residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, after failing to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Jan. 3. [NEWS1]

 
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) withdrew their attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, roughly five and half hours after attempting to execute a warrant to detain him.
 

Related Article

 
The CIO said it halted the warrant execution at around 1:30 p.m. due to “concerns over the safety of personnel dispatched to the site,” as the standoff between its investigators and the Presidential Security Service continued.
 
The agency added that it would “review the next step” and expressed regret over Yoon’s refusal to “comply with legal procedures.”
 
The CIO stated in a press release that it had "begun executing an arrest warrant" for Yoon at 8:04 a.m. However, upon entering the residence, investigators were stopped by a military unit believed to be from the Capital Defense Command and were confronted by the Presidential Security Service.
 
The investigative team left CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 6:14 a.m. and arrived at the presidential residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 7:21 a.m. They exited their vehicles and entered the barricade surrounding the residence, which opened at 8:02 a.m.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags CIO yoon suk yeol

More in Politics

What's next in Yoon arrest saga? CIO regroups after attempt fails

At Constitutional Court hearing, Yoon's legal team decries 'harassment, hostility'

CIO withdraws attempt to arrest President Yoon

High-ranking military generals sent to trial for role in martial law declaration

Presidential Security Service blocks investigators during Yoon arrest attempt

Related Stories

Please don’t refuse the summons, Mr. President

Is the approval delay an obstruction of justice?

Is the approval delay an obstruction of justice? (KOR)

Investigators enter Yoon's residence in attempt to execute arrest warrant

CIO went after phone records of Yoon, wife
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)