Constitutional Court prepares for second hearing in President Yoon's impeachment trial

The Constitutional Court is set to hold a second preparatory hearing Friday for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.During the first preparatory hearing last Friday, legal representatives for both Yoon and the National Assembly were in attendance to discuss how the trial will proceed.Lawyers for Yoon, however, had refused to state a detailed position on the case, claiming they had yet to complete a review of the grounds for impeachment outlined in a motion passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly following the president's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.The second hearing Friday is expected to clarify the main disputes in the trial, with both sides requesting or submitting evidence and designating witnesses.The court has the final say on the selection of evidence and witnesses.Justices Cheong Hyung-sik and Lee Mi-son will preside over the hearing and decide whether to hold additional preparatory hearings before the formal trial.Yoon has denied charges he incited an insurrection by declaring martial law, arguing it was an "act of governance" and a warning against what he described as an abuse of legislative power by the main opposition Democratic Party.He currently faces arrest after a court issued a warrant to detain him.The Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide whether to uphold or dismiss the impeachment from the day it received the case on Dec. 14.If the impeachment is upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If it is dismissed, he will be reinstated.Yonhap