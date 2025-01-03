High-ranking military generals sent to trial for role in martial law declaration
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 11:35 Updated: 03 Jan. 2025, 11:56
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
High-ranking military generals in charge of key tasks, such as deploying troops to the National Assembly and participating in the martial law announcement on Dec. 3, were sent to trial on Friday.
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters for martial law arrested and indicted Army Chief of Staff Park An-su and Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.
Park was appointed martial law commander immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3. The initial proclamation, which included unconstitutional provisions such as banning all political activities, was also announced under Park’s name.
Kwak received instructions from Yoon and others on the day martial law was declared to block the National Assembly and prevent the resolution to lift the martial law. He deployed special forces units, including the 707 Special Mission Group, a counterterrorism unit, to the National Assembly.
The prosecution said that Park and Kwak’s actions amounted to insurrection with the aim of subverting the Constitution, leading to their trial.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
