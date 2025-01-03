Presidential Security Service blocks investigators during Yoon arrest attempt
Investigators seeking to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, are being blocked from executing an arrest warrant by the Presidential Security Service.
Initially stopped by a military unit, investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) bypassed that obstacle only to face resistance from the Presidential Security Service.
The chief of the Presidential Security Service reportedly refused to authorize the investigators' entry into the residence, despite their presentation of an arrest warrant for Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law last month.
The CIO stated in a press release that it had "begun executing an arrest warrant" for Yoon at 8:04 a.m. However, upon entering the residence, investigators were stopped by a military unit believed to be the Capital Defense Command. The soldiers had reportedly been deployed to secure the area under the direction of the Presidential Security Service.
The investigative team left CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 6:14 a.m. and arrived at the residence in Yongsan District, Seoul, at 7:21 a.m. They exited their vehicles and entered the barricade surrounding the residence, which opened at approximately 8:02 a.m.
In response to the CIO’s request for cooperation, the presidential office stated that “the presidential chief of staff has no authority to instruct the Presidential Security Service.”
Yoon’s legal representatives argued in a statement on Friday that the execution of the warrant was “illegal and invalid.” The defense team added that “legal action will be taken regarding any unlawful circumstances that arise” during the warrant's execution.
The Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant on Tuesday, citing allegations that Yoon masterminded the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, plotted an insurrection, and abused his presidential authority.
Yoon is the first sitting Korean president to face arrest. The warrant remains valid until Jan. 6.
