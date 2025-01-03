2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Geochang County
Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 16:59
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued the second highest “alert” crisis level of its four-tier system of earthquake management.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the quake occurred at 3:28 p.m. in the county's southern region at a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles).
Eight people reported that they had felt tremors from the earthquake. No casualties have been reported as of press time.
Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong ordered relevant ministries and regional governments to swiftly assess the damage and maintain an emergency response system.
