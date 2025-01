2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Geochang County

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck Geochang County, South Gyeongsang, on Friday afternoon.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued the second highest “alert” crisis level of its four-tier system of earthquake management.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the quake occurred at 3:28 p.m. in the county's southern region at a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles).Eight people reported that they had felt tremors from the earthquake. No casualties have been reported as of press time.Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong ordered relevant ministries and regional governments to swiftly assess the damage and maintain an emergency response system.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [ [email protected]