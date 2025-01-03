 2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Geochang County
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Geochang County

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 16:59
The region marked with a red circle was struck by a 2.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday afternoon. [KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION]

The region marked with a red circle was struck by a 2.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday afternoon. [KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION]

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck Geochang County, South Gyeongsang, on Friday afternoon.
 
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued the second highest “alert” crisis level of its four-tier system of earthquake management.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the quake occurred at 3:28 p.m. in the county's southern region at a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles).
 
Eight people reported that they had felt tremors from the earthquake. No casualties have been reported as of press time.
 
Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong ordered relevant ministries and regional governments to swiftly assess the damage and maintain an emergency response system. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea earthquake safety disaster South Gyeongsang

More in Social Affairs

Fire breaks out in Seongnam commercial building

2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Geochang County

Jeju Air crash's flight data recorder off to U.S. NTSB on Monday

Police act against fake news, defamation of Jeju Air crash victims, families

Bodies of 42 victims from fatal Jeju Air crash returned to families

Related Stories

Residents feel shaking as 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattles North Gyeongsang

Sea view

2.1-magnitude underwater earthquake strikes near Jeju Island

[Meet the President] Gyeongsang National University fosters global pioneers

Police punch it to get test-takers to CSAT on time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)