 Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 09:43
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 1, about measures to deal with the Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla, on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 1, about measures to deal with the Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla, on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday directed authorities to expedite the investigation into the Jeju Air plane crash that claimed 179 lives.
 
Korean authorities, in cooperation with a U.S. investigative team that includes officials from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are working to determine the cause of the Jeju Air crash, which took place Sunday at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla.
 

Related Article

 
"In relation to the NTSB's analysis, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport should swiftly finalize agreements regarding the timing, methods and duration of the analysis," Choi said during a disaster control meeting.
 
Seoul's Transport Ministry said earlier the flight data recorder from the crashed plane was found damaged and so will be sent to the NTSB for data extraction.
 
Choi also stressed the need to swiftly complete the collection of on-site evidence.
 
The plane, carrying 181 passengers, belly-landed and exploded at the airport, leaving only two survivors.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Jeju Air crash Jeju Air Muan

More in Social Affairs

Bodies of 42 victims from fatal Jeju Air crash returned to families

Korean crypto mogul Do Kwon pleads not guilty to U.S. fraud charges

Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy

Travel ban slapped on Jeju Air CEO as police investigate deadly plane crash

Families devastated as funerals begin for victims of Jeju Air disaster

Related Stories

Authorities extend Muan Airport closure until Jan. 7, defend concrete embankment design

146 crash victims identified as gov't, localities and Jeju Air intensify disaster recovery efforts

Jeju Air victims' funerals see delays amid complicated identifications, ongoing probe

Jeju Air CEO apologizes for Muan airport crash carrying 181 people

Flight Data Recorder from Jeju Air crash to be sent to U.S. for analysis
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)