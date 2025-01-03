Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday directed authorities to expedite the investigation into the Jeju Air plane crash that claimed 179 lives.Korean authorities, in cooperation with a U.S. investigative team that includes officials from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are working to determine the cause of the Jeju Air crash, which took place Sunday at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla."In relation to the NTSB's analysis, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport should swiftly finalize agreements regarding the timing, methods and duration of the analysis," Choi said during a disaster control meeting.Seoul's Transport Ministry said earlier the flight data recorder from the crashed plane was found damaged and so will be sent to the NTSB for data extraction.Choi also stressed the need to swiftly complete the collection of on-site evidence.The plane, carrying 181 passengers, belly-landed and exploded at the airport, leaving only two survivors.Yonhap