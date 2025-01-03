 Bodies of 42 victims from fatal Jeju Air crash returned to families
Bodies of 42 victims from fatal Jeju Air crash returned to families

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 11:40
Military soldiers conduct search missions at the Jeju Air crash site at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Jan. 3. [YONHAP]

Military soldiers conduct search missions at the Jeju Air crash site at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Jan. 3. [YONHAP]


A total of 42 bodies of victims from the fatal Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla have been returned to their families as of Friday morning.
 
Five more victims will be laid to rest on Friday after holding their funeral ceremonies the same day. On Thursday, funerals for four other victims were completed.
 
On Sunday, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway while landing and collided with a localizer. The crash resulted in 179 deaths and two cabin crew members being injured.
 

Police, military and fire authorities are continuing search efforts at the crash site to recover victims' belongings and missing body parts, in hopes of returning complete bodies to their families.  
 
Police are also continuing their search and seizure operation at the airport, which began on Thursday at 9 a.m. Investigators are working to secure records about flight operations and surveillance footage showing the aircraft's path before the accident.
 
Authorities are reportedly reviewing communication between air traffic controllers and pilots, the appropriateness of the localizer and its concrete-based supporting structure, as well as the maintenance records of the plane in question.  
 
Search and seizure operations at the Busan Regional Office of Aviation's Muan branch and the Seoul office of Jeju Air were completed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, respectively.  
 
While police have obtained a search and seizure warrant on charges of occupational negligence resulting in deaths and injuries, no individuals have been booked on the charges yet.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea jeju air muan airport aviation

