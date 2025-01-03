Today's fortune: Jan. 3, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1936: Embrace gratitude — it sets the tone for the day.1948: Reflect on fond memories to lift your spirits.1960: A cheerful heart opens doors to meaningful connections.1972: Celebrate small wins; they matter more than you think.1984: Conversations bring joy and inspiration.1996: Spend quality time with those who brighten your life.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: understandingLucky direction: east1937: Share your wisdom.1949: Reconnect with family or old friends.1961: A calm and patient approach eases tensions.1973: Spend time planning for long-term goals.1985: Compassion fosters trust and stronger bonds.1997: Stay calm and focused in challenging situations.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1938: Opportunities for financial growth may arise.1950: Your energy and positivity inspire those around you.1962: Collaboration brings success and satisfaction.1974: Work on building bridges in relationships.1986: A team effort yields rewarding results.1998: Confidence and charisma lead to memorable experiences.Wealth: fairHealth: averageLove: fleetingLucky direction: west1939: Take a moment to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.1951: Focus on self-care and relaxation.1963: Avoid overanalyzing situations — let things flow naturally.1975: A kind word can make a big difference.1987: Approach difficult conversations with patience and care.1999: Maintain realistic expectations in relationships.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: forgivingLucky direction: north1940: Letting go of grudges lightens your heart.1952: A positive mindset enhances your day.1964: Focus on harmony and mutual understanding.1976: Avoid conflicts by choosing your battles wisely.1988: Reflect on your goals and align actions with intentions.2000: Compassion leads to meaningful breakthroughs.Wealth: fairHealth: cautiousLove: patientLucky direction: south1941: Avoid overcommitting yourself — rest is important.1953: Pause and reassess your priorities.1965: Maintain a steady approach to challenges.1977: Small, deliberate steps pave the way forward.1989: Be mindful of your words — they carry weight.2001: Take time to recharge emotionally and physically.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: east1942: A vibrant attitude attracts positivity.1954: Dive into your projects with determination.1966: Seize opportunities that align with your vision.1978: Strengthen relationships through shared activities.1990: Express your feelings openly.2002: Embrace boldness.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: fleetingLucky direction: north1943: Focus on building bridges, not walls.1955: Approach challenges with a calm demeanor.1967: Patience is a virtue.1979: Simplify your day to achieve balance.1991: Reflect on how small efforts yield significant results.2003: Gratitude transforms your outlook.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1944: Celebrate the little wins.1956: Unexpected surprises bring joy.1968: Rekindle connections with friends or family.1980: Take time to enjoy creative pursuits.1992: Be the source of positivity in someone’s day.2004: Pursue activities that ignite your passion.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: harmoniousLucky direction: south1945: Engage in meaningful conversations.1957: Stay grounded while addressing challenges.1969: Embrace honesty and transparency in relationships.1981: A balanced mindset aids decision-making.1993: Listening builds trust and understanding.2005: Harmony begins with clear communication.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: patientLucky direction: north1946: Gratitude fosters joy in small, everyday moments.1958: Thoughtful actions deepen connections.1970: Encourage open dialogue to resolve misunderstandings.1982: Show appreciation through small, genuine gestures.1994: Empathy is key to navigating sensitive situations.2006: Trust your instincts when it comes to relationships.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: generousLucky direction: west1935: Reflect on how far you’ve come with gratitude.1947: Nurture the bonds that matter most.1959: Sharing your time strengthens relationships.1971: Be present and attentive in your interactions.1983: A kind word leaves a lasting impact.1995: Small gestures make a big difference.2007: Kindness creates ripples of positivity.