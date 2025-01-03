 Today's fortune: Jan. 3, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Today's fortune: Jan. 3, 2025

Published: 03 Jan. 2025, 07:00
 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 (Dec. 4 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
 
1936: Embrace gratitude — it sets the tone for the day.
1948: Reflect on fond memories to lift your spirits.
1960: A cheerful heart opens doors to meaningful connections.
1972: Celebrate small wins; they matter more than you think.
1984: Conversations bring joy and inspiration.
1996: Spend quality time with those who brighten your life.
 
 
Ox
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
 
1937: Share your wisdom.
1949: Reconnect with family or old friends.
1961: A calm and patient approach eases tensions.
1973: Spend time planning for long-term goals.
1985: Compassion fosters trust and stronger bonds.
1997: Stay calm and focused in challenging situations.
 
 
Tiger
 
 
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
 
1938: Opportunities for financial growth may arise.
1950: Your energy and positivity inspire those around you.
1962: Collaboration brings success and satisfaction.
1974: Work on building bridges in relationships.
1986: A team effort yields rewarding results.
1998: Confidence and charisma lead to memorable experiences.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: fair
Health: average
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: west
 
1939: Take a moment to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.
1951: Focus on self-care and relaxation.
1963: Avoid overanalyzing situations — let things flow naturally.
1975: A kind word can make a big difference.
1987: Approach difficult conversations with patience and care.
1999: Maintain realistic expectations in relationships.
 
 
Dragon
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: forgiving
Lucky direction: north
 
1940: Letting go of grudges lightens your heart.
1952: A positive mindset enhances your day.
1964: Focus on harmony and mutual understanding.
1976: Avoid conflicts by choosing your battles wisely.
1988: Reflect on your goals and align actions with intentions.
2000: Compassion leads to meaningful breakthroughs.
 
 
Snake
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: cautious
Love: patient
Lucky direction: south 
 
1941: Avoid overcommitting yourself — rest is important.
1953: Pause and reassess your priorities.
1965: Maintain a steady approach to challenges.
1977: Small, deliberate steps pave the way forward.
1989: Be mindful of your words — they carry weight.
2001: Take time to recharge emotionally and physically.
 
 
Horse
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
 
1942: A vibrant attitude attracts positivity.
1954: Dive into your projects with determination.
1966: Seize opportunities that align with your vision.
1978: Strengthen relationships through shared activities.
1990: Express your feelings openly.
2002: Embrace boldness.
 
 
Sheep
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: north
 
1943: Focus on building bridges, not walls.
1955: Approach challenges with a calm demeanor.
1967: Patience is a virtue.
1979: Simplify your day to achieve balance.
1991: Reflect on how small efforts yield significant results.
2003: Gratitude transforms your outlook.
 
 
Monkey
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
 
1944: Celebrate the little wins.
1956: Unexpected surprises bring joy.
1968: Rekindle connections with friends or family.
1980: Take time to enjoy creative pursuits.
1992: Be the source of positivity in someone’s day.
2004: Pursue activities that ignite your passion.
 
 
Rooster
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: harmonious
Lucky direction: south
 
1945: Engage in meaningful conversations.
1957: Stay grounded while addressing challenges.
1969: Embrace honesty and transparency in relationships.
1981: A balanced mindset aids decision-making.
1993: Listening builds trust and understanding.
2005: Harmony begins with clear communication.
 
 
Dog
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: patient
Lucky direction: north
 
1946: Gratitude fosters joy in small, everyday moments.
1958: Thoughtful actions deepen connections.
1970: Encourage open dialogue to resolve misunderstandings.
1982: Show appreciation through small, genuine gestures.
1994: Empathy is key to navigating sensitive situations.
2006: Trust your instincts when it comes to relationships.
 
 
Pig
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
 
1935: Reflect on how far you’ve come with gratitude.
1947: Nurture the bonds that matter most.
1959: Sharing your time strengthens relationships.
1971: Be present and attentive in your interactions.
1983: A kind word leaves a lasting impact.
1995: Small gestures make a big difference.
2007: Kindness creates ripples of positivity. 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Today's fortune: Jan. 3, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 2, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 1, 2025

Today's fortune: Dec. 31, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 30, 2024

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Dec. 9, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 13, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 15, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 17, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 20, 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)