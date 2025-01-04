Today's fortune: Jan. 4, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1936: A peaceful day with moments of gratitude.1948: Family interactions bring warmth and happiness.1960: Simple pleasures light up your day.1972: Balance your time between work and leisure.1984: A cheerful outlook strengthens relationships.1996: Spend time with people who uplift your spirit.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: understandingLucky direction: east1937: Share insights that help others find clarity.1949: A quiet day to reflect and recharge.1961: Small acts of kindness yield big rewards.1973: Adaptability is key to navigating today’s challenges.1985: Be patient with yourself and others.1997: Invest effort in understanding others’ viewpoints.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: west1938: Collaboration leads to a fulfilling outcome.1950: Opportunities to strengthen family ties abound.1962: Success comes from aligning goals with values.1974: Teamwork enhances productivity and joy.1986: Communication and understanding deepen bonds.1998: Confidence opens doors to exciting opportunities.Wealth: fairHealth: averageLove: fleetingLucky direction: north1939: Focus on meaningful connections over fleeting distractions.1951: Self-care and moderation bring balance.1963: Avoid getting too caught up in minor details.1975: A thoughtful gesture strengthens relationships.1987: Take time to evaluate your priorities.1999: Be mindful of the energy you give and receive.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: forgivingLucky direction: south1940: Let go of past grievances — it will help clear the path ahead.1952: Focus on harmony and cooperation.1964: Open your mind to new perspectives.1976: Avoid unnecessary disputes by practicing patience.1988: A day for introspection and personal growth.2000: Empathy paves the way for meaningful connections.Wealth: fairHealth: cautiousLove: patientLucky direction: west1941: Pay attention to your physical and emotional needs.1953: Small, deliberate actions lead to progress.1965: Approach challenges with calm and composure.1977: Avoid hasty decisions.1989: A reflective mindset brings clarity to complex issues.2001: Patience today sets the foundation for future gains.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: north1942: Dive into your interests with enthusiasm.1954: An energetic approach attracts positivity.1966: Strengthen bonds through meaningful conversations.1978: Pursue your passions, for they will bring fulfillment.1990: Let your optimism guide you through challenges.2002: A bold move may yield surprising results.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: fleetingLucky direction: east1943: Seek balance in your relationships.1955: Patience enhances your interactions today.1967: Focus on what brings long-term stability.1979: Avoid making impulsive decisions.1991: Reflect on your achievements to inspire your next steps.2003: Small efforts make a big difference over time.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: south1944: Gratitude fosters deeper connections.1956: A day of joy shared with loved ones.1968: Revisit old hobbies to reignite your creative spark.1980: Surround yourself with positivity.1992: Your optimism inspires others to do their best.2004: Share your enthusiasm.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: harmoniousLucky direction: west1945: Strive for balance in all your interactions.1957: Honest communication builds trust.1969: Be open to compromise for better outcomes.1981: Thoughtful actions enhance relationships.1993: Your insights bring clarity to shared challenges.2005: Collaboration strengthens unity.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: patientLucky direction: north1946: A kind word or gesture brightens someone’s day.1958: Empathy deepens connections.1970: Small acts of thoughtfulness have lasting effects.1982: Open dialogue resolves potential misunderstandings.1994: Practice patience in all your interactions.2006: Thoughtful decisions yield positive results.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: generousLucky direction: east1935: Reflect on life’s blessings with gratitude.1947: Kindness strengthens your bonds.1959: A generous act brings joy to others.1971: Focus on deepening existing relationships.1983: Take time to nurture meaningful connections.1995: Give generously without expecting anything in return.2007: Share your joy.