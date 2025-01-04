Today's fortune: Jan. 4, 2025
Published: 04 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 (Dec. 5 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1936: A peaceful day with moments of gratitude.
1948: Family interactions bring warmth and happiness.
1960: Simple pleasures light up your day.
1972: Balance your time between work and leisure.
1984: A cheerful outlook strengthens relationships.
1996: Spend time with people who uplift your spirit.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
1937: Share insights that help others find clarity.
1949: A quiet day to reflect and recharge.
1961: Small acts of kindness yield big rewards.
1973: Adaptability is key to navigating today’s challenges.
1985: Be patient with yourself and others.
1997: Invest effort in understanding others’ viewpoints.
Tiger
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: west
1938: Collaboration leads to a fulfilling outcome.
1950: Opportunities to strengthen family ties abound.
1962: Success comes from aligning goals with values.
1974: Teamwork enhances productivity and joy.
1986: Communication and understanding deepen bonds.
1998: Confidence opens doors to exciting opportunities.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: average
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: north
1939: Focus on meaningful connections over fleeting distractions.
1951: Self-care and moderation bring balance.
1963: Avoid getting too caught up in minor details.
1975: A thoughtful gesture strengthens relationships.
1987: Take time to evaluate your priorities.
1999: Be mindful of the energy you give and receive.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: forgiving
Lucky direction: south
1940: Let go of past grievances — it will help clear the path ahead.
1952: Focus on harmony and cooperation.
1964: Open your mind to new perspectives.
1976: Avoid unnecessary disputes by practicing patience.
1988: A day for introspection and personal growth.
2000: Empathy paves the way for meaningful connections.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: cautious
Love: patient
Lucky direction: west
1941: Pay attention to your physical and emotional needs.
1953: Small, deliberate actions lead to progress.
1965: Approach challenges with calm and composure.
1977: Avoid hasty decisions.
1989: A reflective mindset brings clarity to complex issues.
2001: Patience today sets the foundation for future gains.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: north
1942: Dive into your interests with enthusiasm.
1954: An energetic approach attracts positivity.
1966: Strengthen bonds through meaningful conversations.
1978: Pursue your passions, for they will bring fulfillment.
1990: Let your optimism guide you through challenges.
2002: A bold move may yield surprising results.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: east
1943: Seek balance in your relationships.
1955: Patience enhances your interactions today.
1967: Focus on what brings long-term stability.
1979: Avoid making impulsive decisions.
1991: Reflect on your achievements to inspire your next steps.
2003: Small efforts make a big difference over time.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: south
1944: Gratitude fosters deeper connections.
1956: A day of joy shared with loved ones.
1968: Revisit old hobbies to reignite your creative spark.
1980: Surround yourself with positivity.
1992: Your optimism inspires others to do their best.
2004: Share your enthusiasm.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: harmonious
Lucky direction: west
1945: Strive for balance in all your interactions.
1957: Honest communication builds trust.
1969: Be open to compromise for better outcomes.
1981: Thoughtful actions enhance relationships.
1993: Your insights bring clarity to shared challenges.
2005: Collaboration strengthens unity.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: patient
Lucky direction: north
1946: A kind word or gesture brightens someone’s day.
1958: Empathy deepens connections.
1970: Small acts of thoughtfulness have lasting effects.
1982: Open dialogue resolves potential misunderstandings.
1994: Practice patience in all your interactions.
2006: Thoughtful decisions yield positive results.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Reflect on life’s blessings with gratitude.
1947: Kindness strengthens your bonds.
1959: A generous act brings joy to others.
1971: Focus on deepening existing relationships.
1983: Take time to nurture meaningful connections.
1995: Give generously without expecting anything in return.
2007: Share your joy.
