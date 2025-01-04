KBO All-Star Kim Hye-seong joins Los Angeles Dodgers
Published: 04 Jan. 2025, 09:45
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
Kiwoom Heroes All-Star infielder Kim Hye-seong has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year deal worth $12.5 million with an option for two more years.
Kim, 25, could earn a total of $22 million with the option, according to his agency Creative Artists Agency on Friday.
Kim was reportedly offered a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $28 million, with offers also coming in from the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. Kim chose to join the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw with the 2024 World Series champions.
The Dodgers confirmed the deal later on Friday.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with utility player Hyeseong Kim on a three-year contract for $12.5 million with a two-year club option for 2028 and 2029," the club said in a post on X. "The Dodgers designated catcher Diego Cartaya to make room on the 40-man roster."
Kim is the third big name to come out of the Kiwoom Heroes in recent years. His former double-play partner is Kim Ha-seong, the Gold Glove-winning San Diego Padres shortstop, and he is close friends with the San Francisco Giants’ $113-million outfielder Lee Jung-hoo.
Like with the two big leaguers before him, the Heroes had already agreed to post Kim Hye-seong to the big leagues at the end of the 2024 season, when he will have played the required seven seasons to make him eligible for recruitment to The Show. And like both Kim Ha-seong and Lee, Kim Hye-seong has the right stuff to make the move.
Kim faced the Dodgers in the spring, doubling off starter Bobby Miller and lacing a 96 mile-per-hour fastball off the right field wall. He came around to score later that inning. Kim also picked up a knock against the Padres, turning around a 93.9 mile-per-hour sinker for a single off Wandy Peralta.
The Dodgers said at the time that their scouts were already interested in Kim.
Kim finished the 2023 season with a .335/.396/.446 line, 29 doubles and seven home runs. His fast footwork saw him steal 25 bases, his sixth straight season with at least 20 bases stolen. From 2021 to 2023, Kim led the league in both hits, at 520, and steals, at 105.
Last year, Kim set career highs with 11 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .458 slugging percentage. He batted .326 for his fourth consecutive .300 season and stole 30 bags, his seventh straight year with at least 20 steals.
