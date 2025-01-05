 Mirae Asset consortium invests $200 million in Essex Solutions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Mirae Asset consortium invests $200 million in Essex Solutions

Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 17:58 Updated: 05 Jan. 2025, 18:52
Mirae Asset's logo is shown outside Mirae Asset Global Investments' headquarters in central Seoul [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

Mirae Asset's logo is shown outside Mirae Asset Global Investments' headquarters in central Seoul [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

 
Mirae Asset Global Investments invested $200 million in Essex Solutions, a U.S. magnet wire subsidiary of LS Group, through a financing agreement, the firm said Sunday.
 
The latest investment deal was part of a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round by Essex Solutions, which is owned by LS Group, Korea’s major cable supplier.
 

Related Article

 
With the signing of the contract on Friday, a consortium of Mirae Asset and the Korea Climate & Governance Improvement Fund secured around a 20 percent stake in Essex Solutions, according to Mirae Asset. Essex Solutions’ pre-IPO valuation was estimated at around $1 billion.  
 
The signing of the formal contract came after the consortium was named a preferred bidder for the financing in August. 
 
Mirae Asset Global Investments CEO Choi Chang-hoon spearheaded the project, which marked a major turning point for the firm’s private equity business, as Mirae Asset expects the latest milestone to further enhance its private equity unit’s global competitiveness and expand investment opportunities. Choi, for one, visited Essex Solutions’ headquarters in the United States to meet with the company’s executives in person to foster mutual trust, according to the firm.
 
Essex Solutions, originally established as Essex Wire Corporation in 1930 in the United States, is the world’s largest magnet wire manufacturer. The company was acquired by LS Group in 2008 for around 1 trillion won ($679 million), and changed its name from Superior Essex to Essex Solutions last year.
 
Magnet wires are insulated copper wires used in the production of motors for EVs and hybrid cars. Essex Solutions holds a dominance in the U.S. magnet wire market as the leading supplier, and currently operates production bases across North and South America, Europe and Asia.
 
The company aims to secure a market share of more than 70 percent in North America and 50 percent in Europe in the next five years. LS Group plans to begin the IPO proceedings for Essex Solutions this year, and is currently considering listing the company on Nasdaq.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Mirae Asset Global Investments

More in Finance

Mirae Asset consortium invests $200 million in Essex Solutions

Development of detection system against naked short selling completed

Public institutions to invest $45 billion in economic stimulus through 2025

Kospi jumps 1.8% as buyers hunt for bargains

Kospi opens 1.12% higher driven by large-cap shares

Related Stories

Mirae Asset Global Investments India celebrates 15th anniversay

Mirae Asset acquires Australian company in global AI push

Mirae Asset Global Investments' Canadian subsidiary breaks CAD 30B in AUM

Mirae Asset files counterclaim against Anbang

Mirae Asset names Goldman's former ETF global head to lead Global X
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)