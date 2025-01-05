Gasoline and diesel prices rise for 12th consecutive week in Korea

Prices of gasoline and diesel are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on Jan. 5.Gasoline and diesel prices in Korea soared for the 12th consecutive week due to the strong dollar and a rise in the global crude prices. The weekly average price of gasoline stood at 1,671 won ($1.14) per liter (0.26 gallons) from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2, a 8.8 won increase from a week prior, according to data compiled by Opinet on Sunday.