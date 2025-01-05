Industry minister to visit the U.S. this week to discuss bilateral economic exchange

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun plans to visit the United States this week to discuss bilateral economic exchanges with business and government officials ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration, his office said Sunday.Ahn plans to leave for the U.S. state of Georgia on Monday to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp and seek the state's support for Korean businesses operating in the region, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The minister will also visit the production line of SK On Co., the battery unit of SK Group, and hold a conference with Korean businesses operating in Georgia to discuss ways to address business challenges and bolster bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge industries.Ahn's planned trip to the United States comes amid growing uncertainties in global trade ahead of the upcoming launch of the second Donald Trump administration, which has signaled protectionist trade policies, including the imposition of sweeping tariffs of at least 10 percent on all goods."The upcoming trip to the United States will focus on ensuring a stable business environment for Korean firms in the United States and seek to enhance cooperation with the new U.S. government in areas that include industry, trade and energy," Ahn said.After spending two days in Georgia, Ahn will fly to Washington to meet with U.S. lawmakers and request their support for the stable investment and business operations of Korean companies in the world's largest economy.Ahn will also meet with officials from U.S. business organizations and think tanks to exchange ideas on promoting bilateral cooperation.Yonhap