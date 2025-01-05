Korean chip exports to U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam increase, cutting share of sales to China
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 06 Jan. 2025, 03:30
- KIM JU-YEON
Korean chip firms have reduced their proportion of sales to China while increasing the items shipped to the United States, Taiwan and Vietnam. The escalating chip war between China and the United States, demand for semiconductors from leading U.S. AI firms and global IT companies' production leaving China are cited by experts as the main drivers behind this shift.
Semiconductor exports reached a record-high of $141.9 billion in 2024, breaking the previous record of $129.2 billion set in 2022, according to a report published by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Jan. 1.
Exports to China and Hong Kong made up 51.7 percent of total chip shipments from January to November last year, down from the 61.1 percent recorded during the whole of 2020. The $42.47 billion earned from chip exports in those 11 months last year was higher than the respective $39.9 billion and $36.15 billion recorded in 2020 and 2023 but less than the amounts that exceeded $50 billion in 2021 and 2022.
Exports to Taiwan, however, increased from 6.4 percent of total shipments in 2020 to 14.5 percent in the January to November period in 2024. A total of $18.53 billion in chips were sold in the region during that time last year, up 119.2 percent on year.
The jump in sales mainly came from SK hynix’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) shipments to Nvidia. A large portion of SK hynix’s HBM shipments counted toward sales made in Taiwan, where the foundries for major U.S. AI companies like Nvidia are located.
This is an amount not calculated in the shipments headed to the United States, which accounted for 7.2 percent of all chip exports shipped in the first 11 months of 2024, a similar level to the 7.5 percent recorded in 2020.
Vietnam-bound shipments also accounted for more in total chip exports, from 11.6 percent in 2020 to 12.9 percent during the January-November period in 2024. This was largely due to Samsung Electronics moving its production facilities in China to the Southeast Asian country.
The United States’ ”America First” policy for its chip industry will inevitably shift supply chains to be centered around the country and urge the country's allies to join in its trade war against China, Kim Yang-paeng, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Industrial Economics and Trade, said at a forum in October.
Korea needs to “come up with a specialized export strategy for semiconductors that targets various countries and companies,” Kim said.
The Korea International Trade Association said in its Export Business Survey Index published in December last year that chip exports in the first quarter of 2025 might falter as rival Chinese firms ramp up dynamic random-access memory chip (DRAM) exports.
