'Squid Game' director not stopping for red lights despite tepid reaction to season two

After three years of anticipation, the second season of Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-) finally dropped on Dec. 26. Instead of basking in glory, the series started off rough, with mixed reviews from critics casting a cloud over its return. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk found himself haunted by them — both in waking hours and in his dreams.
“[In one of my recent dreams,] random people kept picking fights with me as they passed by,” Hwang said to local reporters during an interview at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Thursday. He explained that the dream came after he dozed off while reading negative reviews of the series from foreign media outlets.
“I was fighting with one person and ran away, but then someone else would come up to me, saying, 'What’s your problem?' It just went on and on, with people constantly confronting me and trying to start a fight, and then eventually, I woke up. I think it was all because of stress."
The second season, written and directed by Hwang, follows the journey of Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-jae, the lone winner of the secret survival contest in the previous season, as he tries to put an end to the deadly game.
It features a few other familiar faces from the first season, like Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, as well as new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri from project group IZ*ONE, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk and Choi Seung-hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P.
The first season, released on Sept. 17, 2021, garnered massive popularity, becoming the most-watched series on the streaming platform, as well as a major global phenomenon. Due to its worldwide recognition, the anticipation from viewers increased as they waited for three years, which put the director under great pressure, asking himself if this was what people call “the weight of the crown.”
“The new season was a project facing both expectations and concerns, so I watched with a nervous heart from the moment it was released,” he said.
Anticipated reviews
Concerns may have come to life on the first day of its release as critics left harsh reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter saying it was a “thorough letdown” while the New York Times said its story “stalls.”
The director admitted that he expected such responses from the beginning and that he understood where they came from.
“Season one was a project that came out without any real expectations,” the director said. “So it was able to spark a stronger reaction with its surprise and freshness. But when it came to making season two, I knew that the same sense of novelty from season one was already gone, so I wasn’t expecting the same kind of response."
He also understood the frustration of viewers, as season two didn’t give complete closure. This was because the next season is soon to be released. Season three is set to hit the streaming platform this year, but the specific date has yet to be disclosed.
“It was something we had to endure, and I thought the only way forward was to present season three well as soon as possible, and then be re-evaluated from that regard,” he said.
Though the series were tagged with some negative reviews, it showed big success in numbers, quickly reaching No. 1 on Netflix in all 93 countries the streaming platform is available in upon its release.
"Recently, there’s been a lot of sadness in Korea, but I feel like I was able to share some positive news at the end and beginning of the years, and for that, I’m really grateful,” Hwang said.
Exposing reality and humanity
The series is well known for exposing the dark side of reality and unfair systems made by those in power, which was one of the main messages the director wanted to deliver to the world.
“The ones who created this system and are devastating our lives are the people at the top,” Hwang said. “Looking at the world now, it feels like we’re fighting among ourselves. The anger should be directed upward, but instead, it’s being aimed sideways or downward.”
The series is also renowned for including a deadly twist and introducing Korean childhood games — this season, too, did the same.
A total of three main games appear in the show. The first game was a familiar one, “Red Light, Green Light,” which was also a “signature” game of the series. While some may question the need for repetition, for the director, it was a crucial element in showcasing Gi-hun’s transformation — from an ordinary player to someone capable of leading others.
The director also revealed that the six-legged pentathlon — the second main game of the season — was a combination of the leftover games from season one.
“They were childhood games, each too small to stand alone as a main game,” he said. “But then I thought that when bringing them together, they could form an excellent single main round.”
“Also, just like how ddakji chiji [throwing folded paper] and dalgona [melted Korean sugar candy] from season one were loved, I had the desire to introduce traditional Korean games to the world,” he continued.
For "mingle," the last game that appeared in the show, he saw a duality of the game he wanted to portray.
“I thought it was a strange and eerie game because, while bringing people together and creating a sense of belonging and solidarity, it also forces them to cruelly eliminate the weak, making them experience betrayal,” Hwang said. “So I thought that the third game could show the strong bond within a team, yet also reveal the brutal cruelness of having to exclude someone at a crucial moment.”
The song from the third game, “Round and Round,” a Korean children's song, went viral overseas, with people dancing to it in clubs and singing it on social media. For the director, he never expected the song to get such a response.
Bracing for season three
The third and last season of “Squid Game” is soon to be released, which the director also seemed to be eagerly waiting for and showing a strong belief in it.
“I wasn’t expecting much [for season two to become a nominee at the Golden Globe Awards], and when it actually happened, I was extremely surprised,” the director said about the latest season landing a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series ahead of its release. “To be honest, I think expecting an award is a bit too much.”
“But maybe for season three?” he said with a laugh.
The director also dropped hints about the upcoming season, which promises to delve deeper into the stories he aims to tell while unraveling the narratives and conclusions of each character.
“Seong Gi-hun becomes entangled in feelings of betrayal and resentment toward those who didn’t join the rebellion, as well as guilt about himself,” he said. “Season three will explore a new side of Seong Gi-hun, gradually unfolding his journey.”
The third season will be shocking, and viewers must brace themselves emotionally, according to director Hwang.
“New games will be introduced, as well as a shock, in season three,” Hwang said.
“I wanted to depict the lowest points a human can reach, such as exploring how far a person can go. Season three will contain many scenes that are much more emotionally intense compared to seasons one and two, so I hope viewers will be prepared for that."
