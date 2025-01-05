 Chinese nationals in Korea warned by embassy against participating in local rallies
Chinese nationals in Korea warned by embassy against participating in local rallies

Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 16:38 Updated: 05 Jan. 2025, 16:40
Pro-Yoon protesters call for the dismissal of impeachment against President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally on Sunday near the presidential residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

The Chinese embassy in Seoul issued a directive warning its citizens in Korea against participating in political activities, following pro-Yoon and anti-Yoon demonstrations across the country after the failed attempt to arrest impeached Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.  
  
The embassy posted a notice on WeChat urging Chinese nationals to keep their distance from political rallies and crowded places on Saturday.
 
“[You should] keep your distance from local political rallies and crowded places," the statement read. "Do not make public political speeches, pay attention to traffic control caused by rallies and ensure personal and travel safety."
 
Korea's Immigration Act bans foreigners from engaging in "political activities" regardless of visa status, with limited exceptions. Violations can result in deportation.  
 
Some pro-Yoon members of the president's People Power Party (PPP) alleged that Chinese nationals were participating in protests advocating for Yoon’s impeachment.  
 
“The core of the impeachment issue is whether Korea becomes a country like China, North Korea or Russia," Rep. Kim Min-jeon, a prominent pro-Yoon figure in the PPP, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Everywhere I go, Chinese nationals are showing support for impeachment, and tractors that have never been used for farming are parading through Seoul."
  
Kim shared a Facebook post on Sunday with comments allegedly proving Chinese participation in impeachment rallies, featuring a photo with a participant wearing a jumper from a Chinese university.   

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea China rally Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment foreigner

