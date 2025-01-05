Heavy snow expected to blanket Seoul, Gangwon through Monday
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 15:02
Up to 8 centimeters (3.15 inches) of snow is expected to fall in Seoul through Monday morning.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy snow advisory for all areas of Seoul, except for southeastern districts of the city, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy snow alerts were also declared for the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon.
Heavy snow alerts are categorized into advisories and warnings. A heavy snow advisory is issued when snowfall exceeding 5 centimeters is expected within 24 hours. A heavy snow warning is issued when snowfall of 20 centimeters or more is expected in 24 hours, or 30 centimeters or more in mountainous areas.
As of noon Sunday, 6.1 centimeters of snow accumulated in Nowon District, northern Seoul. A total of 5.9 centimeters of snow fell in Jongno District, central Seoul and Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, and 5.8 centimeters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
As of 2 p.m., a heavy snow advisory issued in Cheolwon, Gangwon was lifted but was still in effect in other areas, including Chuncheon and Hwacheon.
The KMA said that snowfall could reach up to 8 centimeters in some areas, with total expected accumulation ranging from 3 to 8 centimeters. Snow in Seoul was forecast to fall heavily in some areas through Sunday morning and gradually become less intense by late afternoon.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety activated Level 1 of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at 8 a.m. and raised the heavy snow crisis alert level from "Attention" to "Caution."
"We will ensure thorough management of the situation, including emergency responses, to minimize damage from the snow," said Ko Ki-dong, acting minister of the Interior and Safety. "We ask the public to follow safety guidelines for heavy snow and exercise caution in traffic and pedestrian safety."
Ko also emphasized strengthening inspections of facilities vulnerable to snow accumulation, such as greenhouses, livestock barns and aging buildings, as well as multiuse facilities like performance venues and sports centers. Ko called for swift evacuation and access control in cooperation with fire and police authorities if structural collapse is a concern.
Additionally, he urged the use of disaster alerts and broadcasts to provide updates on weather advisories and safety instructions while promoting safe driving practices.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that it had deployed 5,245 personnel and 1,493 pieces of equipment to carry out snow removal operations on Sunday.
The city initiated Phase 1 emergency snow removal operations at 10 p.m. the previous day. Snow-melting agents are being spread throughout the city, and snow removal efforts are ongoing on sidewalks, inner roads and other areas.
"Although the snow is expected to taper off by late afternoon or evening, I am deeply concerned about the inconvenience it may cause to citizens planning weekend outings or those traveling," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon wrote on his Facebook page.
"We will thoroughly manage not only major roads but also vulnerable icy areas such as hilly streets to minimize inconvenience for citizens," wrote Oh. "We will also take every precaution to ensure the safety of vulnerable groups, including the elderly living alone and the homeless."
"We will closely monitor the situation until the end to ensure that the snow does not threaten our citizens' daily lives and safety."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)