Korean Navy conducts first maritime drills of 2025 in seas surrounding peninsula

Korea's Navy said Sunday it has conducted its first maritime drills in 2025 across all seas in the east, west and south.The drills took place Friday, involving a total of nine naval vessels and two aircraft from the First Fleet in the East Sea, the Second Fleet in the Yellow Sea and the Third Fleet in waters off the country's southern coast, the Navy said.The Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer, the Chuncheon frigate and others of the First Fleet carried out an anti-submarine exercise, live-fire anti-ship drill and tactical maneuver training.Frigates of the Second Fleet, along with the guided missile patrol ship and an AW-159 maritime operations helicopter, also took part in the drills.The Third Fleet mobilized the Gyeongnam frigate and others for the exercises.Yang Young-mo, the Navy's chief of staff, oversaw the drills aboard a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and ordered a "staunch readiness posture through live environment training," according to the Navy.Yonhap