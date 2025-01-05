 Korean Navy conducts first maritime drills of 2025 in seas surrounding peninsula
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Korean Navy conducts first maritime drills of 2025 in seas surrounding peninsula

Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 13:23 Updated: 05 Jan. 2025, 13:35
The Second Fleet conducts a live-fire exercise in the sea in this photo provided by South Korea's Navy on Sunday, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Second Fleet conducts a live-fire exercise in the sea in this photo provided by South Korea's Navy on Sunday, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's Navy said Sunday it has conducted its first maritime drills in 2025 across all seas in the east, west and south.
 
The drills took place Friday, involving a total of nine naval vessels and two aircraft from the First Fleet in the East Sea, the Second Fleet in the Yellow Sea and the Third Fleet in waters off the country's southern coast, the Navy said.
 

Related Article

The Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer, the Chuncheon frigate and others of the First Fleet carried out an anti-submarine exercise, live-fire anti-ship drill and tactical maneuver training.
 
Frigates of the Second Fleet, along with the guided missile patrol ship and an AW-159 maritime operations helicopter, also took part in the drills.
 
The Third Fleet mobilized the Gyeongnam frigate and others for the exercises.
 
Yang Young-mo, the Navy's chief of staff, oversaw the drills aboard a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and ordered a "staunch readiness posture through live environment training," according to the Navy.
 
Yonhap
tags Navy North Korea

More in North Korea

2.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southwestern North Korea

Korean Navy conducts first maritime drills of 2025 in seas surrounding peninsula

Battalion of North Korean soldiers lost over two days on fighting in Kursk: Zelensky

North Korea reports on arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law

North Korean troops deployed to Russia suffering low morale and mass casualties, reports say

Related Stories

U.S. ships gather in waters nearer to Korean Peninsula

Korea begins work on test site for indigenous combat system for next-generation destroyer

Staying ready

Korean, French warships conduct joint exercise in seas off Busan

Navy conducts live-fire drills in East Sea with Army, Air Force
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)