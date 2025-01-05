 Dog owned by 80-year-old man killed in Jeju Air tragedy pays respects to victims
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 19:09
Pudding, a dog who lost its family in the Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 tragedy, visits a memorial in front of Seoul City Hall on Sunday. Pudding belonged to the crash’s oldest victim, an 80-year-old man who traveled with eight family members to celebrate his milestone birthday. [YONHAP]

Pudding, a dog who lost its family in the Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 crash that claimed 179 lives, visited a memorial for the victims on Sunday afternoon in front of Seoul City Hall.
 
An 80-year-old male, the oldest victim of the disaster, cared for Pudding alongside his wife, eldest daughter and granddaughter in a village in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla. Nine people, over three generations of the man's family, embarked on a trip to Bangkok to celebrate the man's 80th birthday but died in the tragic crash on Dec. 29.
 
Pudding, left to wander the village alone, was rescued by animal rights organization Care. The dog is now being temporarily fostered in Seoul and awaits adoption.
 
Dressed in a blue outfit, Pudding arrived at the memorial at approximately 2 p.m., carried by an activist for the organization.
 
As the activist placed a chrysanthemum flower on the altar, Pudding looked around the room curiously. 
 
When Care representative Kim Yeong-hwan delivered a eulogy, Pudding quietly stared at the victims’ memorial tablet, showing no signs of distress or barking throughout the visit.
 
“We thought Pudding needed a process to bid farewell to its family before finding a new home,” said Kim.
 
The organization said it received much interest from individuals, both domestic and abroad, who wish to adopt Pudding. 
 
“We think this reflects a continued expression of grief and solidarity for the victims of the tragedy,” Kim added.
 
A Care activist temporarily fostering Pudding said the dog "often stares at the front door with no energy." But it becomes excited at the site of a leash, eager to go outside.
 
Care plans to temporarily care for Pudding until a permanent guardian is chosen, and will receive official adoption applications as soon as Monday.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
